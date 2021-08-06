Cancel
Today's Business: Prevent a business crisis - Consider seeking an injunction

By David A. Slossberg
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses and individuals sometimes are faced with an imminent crisis — how to stop a person or competitor from taking action that will cause immediate harm. While in most civil matters money can compensate a victim for damages, in some cases no amount of money can adequately remedy the results of another’s bad conduct. Take for example the neighbor who is about to cut down a favorite, historic tree bordering your property. Or, consider the business that misappropriates a trade secret that, if used, will cause the owner of the trade secret to go out of business.

