Sims (4-2) was charged with a loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Braves. In the top of the 11th inning, Cincinnati put up a run to take the lead. The team then turned the ball over to Sims in hope that the 27-year-old could close things out, but he instead served up a walkoff three-run homer to Ozzie Albies. The unsuccessful outing will likely hurt Sims' chances of leaping to the front of a closer committee that also includes Heath Hembree and Amir Garrett, and his 5.34 ERA and 1.38 WHIP on the season don't scream the numbers of a typical closer.