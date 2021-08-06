Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Yashahime Princess Half Demon Reveals First Trailer For Second Act

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInuyasha fans were astonished when it was originally revealed that the classic anime franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi would be receiving a sequel in the form of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and now, fans can look forward to the second season of the series with this new trailer. With the first season exploring a vastly different supernatural world as the location of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin remained a mystery, it was up to the trio of young demon hunters to unravel the mystery of what happened to their parents.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumiko Takahashi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Sunrise#Moroha#The Rainbow Perals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Related
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Forgotten 80s Sci-fi Anime That Are Worth Seeking Out

Marvelous Videos presents underrated sci-fi anime from the 1980s…. Everyone knows about Akira. Katsuhiro Otomo’s cyberpunk classic sparked a wave of interest in Japanese animation or anime back when it was released in 1988. But what many anime fans may not know is that there were a ton more science fiction products being produced and released throughout the 80s: entertaining sci-fi anime that unfortunately didn’t quite garner the acclaim that Akira did.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Storyteller reveal trailer

The trailer for Daniel Benmergui's Storyteller showcases an exploration of the art of storytelling, but only if it's a tragedy. Playable demo available on Steam. Pre-order players will get access to beta weekends starting August. Lauren Morton 2 minutes ago. And treasure chests, if letting your coins lay around isn't...
ComicsAnime News Network

Adult Swim Streams English Dub Trailer for Fena: Pirate Princess Anime

Adult Swim's official YouTube channel began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess on Saturday. The anime is slated to premiere in Japan in October on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi. It will debut on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese premiere. The show will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and will air with an English dub on Adult Swim.
Comicsdistrictchronicles.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, and the Latest Trailer!!!

Demon Slayer Season 2 Updates: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one amidst the highly famous, and commercial, animation films to be ever be aired not only in Japan, but in the world at large, and hot on its heels, season 2 would be emerging later this year accompanying a trailer being aired.
MoviesIGN

Yakuza Princess: Exclusive Trailer for New Carnage-Filled Thriller

"You and your sword must become one." An ancient sword, rumored to have demons lurking within, finds its way into the hands of an orphan, changing her destiny forever. In Yakuza Princess, which releases everywhere on September 3, singer/songwriter MASUMI plays Akemi, a lone wolf who discovers she's the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate.
ComicsComicBook

Fena: Pirate Princess Releases New Dub Trailer

Adult Swim has released a cool new trailer Fena: Pirate Princess' English dub release! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a number of brand new animated projects such as Blade Runner: Black Lotus coming this Fall and a new anime based on the Shenmue video game franchise, but one of the first hitting screens is the original anime series, Fena: Pirate Princess. Directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning) for Production I.G, the new original anime series will be releasing on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll on the very same day in two different languages.
MoviesFirst Showing

Masumi is a Yakuza Heiress in Badass 'Yakuza Princess' Film Trailer

"To fulfill it… You and your sword must become one." Magnolia has launched the first official trailer for a badass action film titled Yakuza Princess, from filmmaker Vicente Amorim, set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Two action films about taking on the Yakuza in one day…?! Oh my!! (You should also watch the trailer for Kate here.) This is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal later this month. Japanese pop star MASUMI stars as Akemi in this, who discovers the truth about her heritage when she turns 21. The heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate forges an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates. She must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead. Described as a "rip-roaring, violent action-thriller." The film's cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Toshiji Takeshima, Eijiro Ozaki, and Charles Paraventi. Oh yes, this looks awesome so far. And the official poster is badass, too.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For YAKUZA PRINCESS

Check out these official poster and trailer for YAKUZA PRINCESS movie. Magnet Releasing will release YAKUZA PRINCESS everywhere September 3rd, 2021. Screening at the 2021 Fantasia Festival on Wednesday, August 18th & Friday, August 20th. Directed by Vicente Amorim. Written by Fernando Toste, Kimi Howl Lee. Based on the graphic...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Venom 2's new trailer reveals first look at No Time to Die star's villain

A fresh trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has just been released, giving fans a first glimpse of Naomie Harris' new banshee-like villain. The English actress – best known for the role of Eve Moneypenny on the James Bond movie franchise – is set to star as Frances Barrison aka Shriek in the upcoming Venom adventure.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'The Great' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Release Date on Hulu

Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming second season of its "anti-historical" dramedy series The Great, loosely based on real-life monarch Catherine the Great's rise to power as Empress of Russia. The satirical TV show stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia, respectively. Season 2 of The Great will premiere this November on Hulu.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Trailer for She's All That Reboot

Fresh off their acquisition of the new film, Netflix has released the first trailer for He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 hit comedy She's All That. Tiktok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the film as the young couple, Rae's influencer character providing the make-over for Buchanan's Cameron this time around. Both Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard will reprise their roles from the 1999 movie, with the former starring as the mother of Addison Rae's character. Check out the He's All That trailer below and look for the film to be released on Netflix globally on Friday, August 27th.
Moviesmetaflix.com

First Trailer for ‘King Knight’ Reveals Trippy Coven Comedy

Above is the first trailer for the coven comedy, “King Knight.” This has been released just days before its premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival this weekend. It will be a virtual screening. This first footage may be brief, but the film looks promising nonetheless. Ricky Bates Jr. wrote and...
TV SeriesSFGate

Disney Plus Hotstar Reveals First Trailer for Moghul Era Epic Series 'The Empire' (EXCLUSIVE)

The eight-episode series is based on Alex Rutherford’s bestselling “Empire of the Moghuls” novels, a racy, fictionalized version of the history of the Moghul empire, which dominated South Asia from 1526 to 1720. Season 1 is based on the first novel, “Raiders from the North.” It follows the young prince Babur, whose father, the king of Ferghana, dies in an accident. Babur’s ascent to the throne is in constant danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on him further deepens worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom and perhaps look to fabled lands beyond his borders.
Video GamesGematsu

Demon Gaze EXTRA second trailer, screenshots

Publisher Kadokawa Games and developer Cattle Call have released second official trailer and new screenshots for Demon Gaze Extra. Demon Gaze EXTRA is due out for PlayStation 4 and Switch on September 2 in Japan. Read more about the game here. Watch the trailer below. View the screenshots at the...
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Explores Jiraiya's Pervy Novels

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the greatest shonen heroes to date, but he did not gain all of his power overnight. Masashi Kishimoto introduced the boy to all sorts of mentors growing up, and they created the foundation for Naruto's success. That is why Jiraiya is such a beloved figure in the fandom, and now, one fan is showing their love to the Sannin in a special way.
Comicsnewsbrig.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean will premiere on Netflix in December

The next season of the hit anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will premiere exclusively on Netflix in December, the company announced on Monday. The premiere month announcement arrives alongside a new trailer for the season, which is officially titled JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean. The season follows a woman named Jolyne...
ComicsGamespot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Anime Debuts Its First Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has debuted its first trailer, as well as an official global release date of December 2021 on Netflix. Set in a world where a small number of individuals can wield powerful beings with a wide array of abilities known as Stands, Stone Ocean follows Jolyne Cujoh after she is sentenced to 15 years in a Florida prison after being involved in a car accident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy