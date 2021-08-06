Yashahime Princess Half Demon Reveals First Trailer For Second Act

"To fulfill it… You and your sword must become one." Magnolia has launched the first official trailer for a badass action film titled Yakuza Princess, from filmmaker Vicente Amorim, set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Two action films about taking on the Yakuza in one day…?! Oh my!! (You should also watch the trailer for Kate here.) This is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal later this month. Japanese pop star MASUMI stars as Akemi in this, who discovers the truth about her heritage when she turns 21. The heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate forges an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates. She must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead. Described as a "rip-roaring, violent action-thriller." The film's cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Toshiji Takeshima, Eijiro Ozaki, and Charles Paraventi. Oh yes, this looks awesome so far. And the official poster is badass, too.