Yashahime Princess Half Demon Reveals First Trailer For Second Act
Inuyasha fans were astonished when it was originally revealed that the classic anime franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi would be receiving a sequel in the form of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and now, fans can look forward to the second season of the series with this new trailer. With the first season exploring a vastly different supernatural world as the location of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin remained a mystery, it was up to the trio of young demon hunters to unravel the mystery of what happened to their parents.comicbook.com
