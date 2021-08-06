Leading Off (8/6/21)

Amber Guyger Is Nearly Out of Options. An appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction for the former Dallas police officer, who shot and killed Botham Jean as he sat in his own apartment eating ice cream. Guyger’s defense argued that her use of force was appropriate because she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, believing him to be an intruder. A jury didn’t buy it, and now an appeals court didn’t buy it. Guyger admitted she intended to kill when she fired; that was enough for the appeals court to uphold the conviction. Her last recourse is the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.