Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The L Word: Generation Q star Jennifer Beals and showrunner talk looking for love in season 2

By Alamin Yohannes
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBette (Jennifer Beals) ended the first season of The L Word: Generation Q at a turning point in her life. After losing the mayoral race and finding out her ex-wife, Tina (Laurel Holloman), was getting engaged to Carrie (Rosie O'Donnell), she was forced to confront her uncertain future, and the upcoming second season of the series plans to bring a lot of new to the equation.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Jillian Mercado
Person
Jennifer Beals
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The L Word#Showrunner#Q Star#Friendship#Persian#Covid#Scrubs#Lgbtq#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley join Hulu spinoff

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, titled How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff leads How I Met Your Father and stars as Sophie who is telling her son in the near future how she met his father. Chris Lowell stars as Jesse.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How old is Jennifer Love Hewitt?

When it comes to tv stars Jennifer Love Hewitt is amongst the most successful. Throughout her seasoned career as an actress, she has remained a constant feature on television paying homage to her roots. Hewitt became a household name thanks to her work in the TV drama Party of Five....
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

The L Word: Generation Q Season 2: Release Date, Details and Trailer

The groundbreaking drama series, “The L Word”, revolutionized a generation, and this fall the highly anticipated sequel “The L Word: Generation Q” debuts starring Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey alongside a new group of tightknit friends experiencing life, love, setbacks, and success in LA. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SEASON TWO...
TV SeriesPopculture

'American Horror Story' Alum Set to Star in New Netflix Series From '13 Reasons Why' Showrunner

Matt Bomer has been cast as a male lead in Netflix's thriller series Echoes, which comes from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. The show serves as the first production to come as part of Yorkey's multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects. Bomer will star opposite Michelle Monaghan. The series, written and created by Vanessa Gazy, focuses on a set of fictional identical twins (both played by Monaghan) named Leni and Gina with a scary secret that threatens to change their lives.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

‘A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren’t Expecting’: Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ‘ The L Word: Generation Q’

(CBS Local)– “The L Word: Generation Q” returns to Showtime for season two on Sunday, August 8 at 10pm EST/PST and that means that fans will get to see Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey and the rest of the crew back together again. The original series “The L Word” made its debut in 2004 and ran for six seasons on Showtime and the new iteration of the series made its debut in 2019, which was 10 years after the final episode of the original series aired.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The cast members who joined The L Word: Generation Q in its first season said they feel the revival series belongs more to them in Season 2. Rosanny Zayas, Arienne Mandi and Leo Sheng said the new season, which premieres Friday, gives their characters more focus.
EntertainmentNewsweek

Jennifer Beals on How 'The L Word: Generation Q' Celebrates the 'Entirety' of its LGBTQ+ Characters

"We can clearly see how crucial it is to hear and to see one another's stories." When The L Word first premiered on Showtime in 2004, portrayals of queer characters were rare and one-sided. "So often the narrative of queer identity is centered in the pain that's experienced by that otherness," says Jennifer Beals, star of the original series and the reboot, The L World: Generation Q, entering its second season (Showtime, August 6). "Those narratives are really reductive and harmful. Generation Q primarily centers around romantic love and joy and pain within that." Part of the longtime appeal of these characters is how well-rounded they are. "It's like other shows celebrating the characters in their entirety, they're just as messy as any character in a straight cis soap. That's huge." An important part of the reboot for Beals was the inclusion of even more diverse stories. "When you start talking about culture and you want to push things forward, you have to do it with your character. If you're not doing it through character, it's not interesting." The pandemic impacted the filming of the second season of Generation Q, but ultimately Beals believes it benefited the show. "It helped unify us, and it changed the aesthetic of the show, I think for the better."
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Is A Soap Trying To Play It Straight [Review]

There is a truth we all must accept: “The L Word” is not, in the classical sense, good. It is not prestige television, nor was it ever meant to be. Since 2004, “The L Word” universe has been one to which we have escaped seeing a cast of Sapphics talking, laughing, loving, breathing, fighting, fucking, etc. Even after 17 years, it is still the only ensemble lesbian drama on TV.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘The L Word’ Showrunner on Advancing Queer Storytelling

Welcome to Episode 131 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s five topics are: 1. Franchise growing pains. This segment explores the trials and tribulations of three big franchises: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series (set to bow more than a year from now); Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air drama update (already on its...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Weighs In on Britney Spears & Bennifer 2.0, Plus: Her Role on ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Rosie about her guest-starring role on “The L Word: Generation Q” and the latest headlines. On “The L Word: Generation Q,” O’Donnell is playing a lawyer named Carrie, who is dating Bette Porter’s ex, Tina. The series is set 10 years after the original Showtime show ended. She gushed, “I had such a wonderful time doing it. It’s so important. They have so many trans characters… and actors playing roles that emulate their lives… To see it and see how progressive it is, [it is] really inspiring to me.”
TV & VideosPosted by
The Oregonian

Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony; ‘The L Word: Generation Q’; ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘Reservation Dogs’: TV This Week

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: The games conclude with the closing ceremony from National Stadium, in Tokyo. (5 p.m. Sunday, NBC) “The L Word: Generation Q”: The sequel to the original show returns for a second season, bringing back cast members including Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moenning, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi), Leo Sheng and Jacqueline Toboni. (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime)
EntertainmentElle

How to Advocate for Yourself in the Workplace, as Told By The L Word: Generation Q’s Bette Porter

There are three types of L Word fans: people who identify with Bette Porter, people who want to be with Bette Porter, or people who are a bit of...both. Jennifer Beals has been embodying the iconic power-lesbian character since the show first premiered in early 2004, and today she serves as an executive producer on the Showtime follow-up The L Word: Generation Q. During the past 17-plus years, Beals has seen Bette through several heartbreaks, breakups, and make-ups. She has ushered Bette through her life’s biggest changes: losing a parent, becoming a parent, marrying and divorcing the love of her life, losing her sister, a mayoral run, and raising a teenager. But one of Bette's most enduring (and endearing) consistencies? She can put a man in his place faster than practically any other character onscreen.
TV SeriesCollider

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell

Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.
TV SeriesVulture

The Other Two Season 2 Trailer: Rise of Molly Shannon

In this climate, with the fall of Ellen, there is one woman who can claim the throne of daytime TV: Pat Dubek. Two years after premiering on Comedy Central, TV’s best comedy about the weird machinations of popular culture, The Other Two, is finally coming back, this time on HBO Max. In the first season, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) dealt with the overnight rise of their little brother ChaseDreams’s (Case Walker) music career. This time around, Chase has seemingly retired and gone off to college, but their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) has suddenly become the star in the family thanks to her new, largely catchphrase-based talk show. So Brooke and Cary try to claw their way back into the limelight yet again: He hosts a variety of degrading web-based talk shows like Age, Net Worth, Feet, while she tries to make a career as a music manager, following in the footsteps of Ken Marino’s ever-pathetic Streeter. Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26, with two new episodes airing each week until September 23. This time around, they can be even more explicit about the degradations of fame!
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: Molly Shannon’s Newfound Talk-Show Fame Is Driving Brooke and Cary Crazy (Video)

After a very long hiatus following its first season, “The Other Two” is finally debuting its second season later this month. On Wednesday, HBO Max — the new home of the former Comedy Central series — released the trailer for the upcoming episodes, which see siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) play second fiddle yet again, but this time not to their famous brother, Chase Dubek (Case Walker).
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Judith Light Joins Starz' 'Shining Vale'

The show, which is currently in production in Los Angeles now, follows a dysfunctional family that moves into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. Only one person in the family seems to notice the house’s bad energy, though: Pat (Courteney Cox), who at first thinks she’s either depressed or possessed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy