The L Word: Generation Q star Jennifer Beals and showrunner talk looking for love in season 2

"We can clearly see how crucial it is to hear and to see one another's stories." When The L Word first premiered on Showtime in 2004, portrayals of queer characters were rare and one-sided. "So often the narrative of queer identity is centered in the pain that's experienced by that otherness," says Jennifer Beals, star of the original series and the reboot, The L World: Generation Q, entering its second season (Showtime, August 6). "Those narratives are really reductive and harmful. Generation Q primarily centers around romantic love and joy and pain within that." Part of the longtime appeal of these characters is how well-rounded they are. "It's like other shows celebrating the characters in their entirety, they're just as messy as any character in a straight cis soap. That's huge." An important part of the reboot for Beals was the inclusion of even more diverse stories. "When you start talking about culture and you want to push things forward, you have to do it with your character. If you're not doing it through character, it's not interesting." The pandemic impacted the filming of the second season of Generation Q, but ultimately Beals believes it benefited the show. "It helped unify us, and it changed the aesthetic of the show, I think for the better."