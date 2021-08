The Intermountain Opera Bozeman (IOB) is excited to be back for more entertainment! After a year of not being able to showcase their talent, due to covid, they are back and better than ever! Awarded the National Endowment for the Arts Award back in February, this group of individuals is full of talent and pure entertainment and ready to hit the stage. Kicking off September 10th and going thru May, you will have lots of time to see your favorites!