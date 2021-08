A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 9. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session with representatives from the city's labor unions. The council will then consider adopting a resolution amending the city's wastewater rate schedule; discuss a proposal for protected bikeways on segments of East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street path; consider options for increasing services for unhoused residents, including applying for a Project Homekey grant to create an emergency shelter; and designate a voting delegate and alternate for the California Cities 2021 annual conference. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.