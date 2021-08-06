8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all time
It is time to find out which players are the greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all time. As you read through this list, please remember that the list is based on the best draft picks of all-time, not necessarily the top players. For example, if Player A and Player B were completely equal as far accomplishments, but Player A was drafted in the fifth round and Player B was drafted in the first round, Player A would get the nod.detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0