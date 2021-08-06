Las Cruces' DJ Cykloid joins the U.S. Coast Guard

Community Snapshot: Luis Finston-Staniswalis will depart for Cape May, New Jersey on Aug. 16 to begin service in the United States Coast Guard. Born in Panama City, Panama, he has lived in Las Cruces for the past 24 years. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 2012 where he lettered in track, soccer and swimming, and from New Mexico State University in 2018. During his college years, Finston-Staniswalis was a student campus minister at St. Albert the Great Newman Center and an active brother in Kappa Sigma fraternity. Finston-Staniswalis is a professional DJ, performing throughout the southwest as Cykloid. He is eager to serve his adopted country with his patriotism and natural born love of the sea. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.