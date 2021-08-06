100 Enfield Street

Less is more when it comes to real estate. The number of home sales in New Hampshire last month dropped by nearly 15% from a year ago as prices climbed by 18%. For the past three months the median price for a single-family home in New Hampshire has been hovering at about $400,000. and it was $402,000 in July. More importantly, inventory – the number of homes on the market – which had been rising, started to fall again. And new listings, which had been climbing since December, fell by 500 from June to July, to 1,832, which is 15% below July 2020. The number of homes for sale dropped by nearly 200 from June and was down 40% from last July.