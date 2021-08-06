Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

100 Enfield Street

anytimerealty.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell maintained property located in a great neighborhood on a large corner lot. The current owner has done many upgrades and improvements including sewer connection, windows, roof (about 3 years old), heating system (about 1 year old), flooring, and cosmetics in each unit. This is an excellent opportunity for owner occupied or investment with three units. All units are in excellent condition. This property is truly turnkey. Plenty of parking, large backyard, and storage in the basement. Coin-op washer / dryer for additional income.

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enfield Street#Adept Realty Group#Idx#The State Wide Mls#Anytime Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

817 Brummel Street #3S

Sunny 2 bedroom condo on a very high 3rd floor. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, molding woodwork. Kitchen and bath are remodeled. Eat in kitchen, bright unit, basement storage. Convenient to CTA and Metra. Plenty of street Parking, coin-operated laundry in basement. Owner is a Licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Vacation rentals are attracting young buyers

Young adults are showing lots of enthusiasm for vacation rental ownership. Indeed, the interest is so strong that even with limited credit histories and little saved for a down payment, many are still able to find loopholes to make what they believe will be a very lucrative investment. The proportion...
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Brokers’ tips for buyers in a seller’s market

Just like summer in the South, Alabama’s real estate market is sizzling hot and showing no real signs of cooling down as buyers literally compete for homes as soon as they hit the market. From all-cash offers to persuasion letters, every tactic is on the table in an extreme seller’s market.
Real EstateInman.com

Investors will lead home sales for foreseeable future: Study

John Burns Real Estate Consulting’s new Resale Housing Market Index report reveals how buyers are struggling to beat investors in a frenzied market. Although the market is slowing down from its rapid-fire sales pace, buyers won’t be catching a break, according to a brand new survey from John Burns Real Estate Consulting released on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateZacks.com

Tap the US Housing Space Boom With These 4 Funds

Low mortgage rates and shift to low-populated suburbs continue to boost the U.S. housing space. Demand for homes in the suburbs is still strong and fears of the delta variant continue to remain a major factor behind the relocation. The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and...
Charlotte, NCcountry1037fm.com

What Can $350,000 Get You In The Charlotte Housing Market?

What Can $350,000 get you in the Charlotte Housing Market?. One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above the asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Average rents in Baltimore area higher than mortgage payment, Zillow data shows

While Baltimore's red-hot housing market has been a boon for sellers, it can also be lucrative as a rental option, new data shows. Average monthly rents in the metro area today are about $213 higher than a mortgage payment, according to new research from Seattle-based Zillow, the online residential housing database. The report, released Monday, concluded that the strong residential values now have a new statistic for property owners to consider.
Real Estatet2conline.com

Why Is It Beneficial to Hire a Real Estate Agent?

Any transaction involving real estate requires smooth navigation and due diligence to avoid disappointment. It is relevant for both buyers and sellers. You can have hundreds of other things also to do in your life. Amidst this, it can be an added pressure to find someone suitable for your home. You cannot trust anyone randomly without verification or proper knowledge. So it becomes additional stress. If you don’t want to go through this hassle, you can hire a real estate agent to reduce your workload and solve your problem. Of course, it will come at a cost. But this expense can feel smaller compared to the multiple benefits they offer.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Gives Home Buyers 2nd Least Space For $350K

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions. One of the key factors at play...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Should I sell my rentals in a hot market?

It has been a blazing hot real estate market lately, with a shortage of available houses for sale and new construction too pricey (think lumber prices, tariffs, and other factors) to keep up. The demand for rentals has also skyrocketed in most places and with it, rental rates. With rental...
Hillsboro, NHledgertranscript.com

Supply woes worsen as New Hampshire home prices continue to rise

Less is more when it comes to real estate. The number of home sales in New Hampshire last month dropped by nearly 15% from a year ago as prices climbed by 18%. For the past three months the median price for a single-family home in New Hampshire has been hovering at about $400,000. and it was $402,000 in July. More importantly, inventory – the number of homes on the market – which had been rising, started to fall again. And new listings, which had been climbing since December, fell by 500 from June to July, to 1,832, which is 15% below July 2020. The number of homes for sale dropped by nearly 200 from June and was down 40% from last July.
Lake County, INconnectcre.com

CBRE Hotels Closes Sales of Lake County, IN Properties

CBRE has arranged the sale of a 257-room, select-service Marriott hotel portfolio in Hammond, IN, within Indiana’s Lake County. Located along I-80/94 at the Kennedy Avenue interchange and just under 30 miles from Chicago, the assets are within walking distance of one another and were sold in two separate transactions in late July and early August.
Real Estatethefreepress.ca

Rising number of Kootenay real estate sales to out of region buyers

More people from outside the Kootenays bought into the real estate market during the pandemic than ever before. That’s the latest information from the Kootenay Association of Realtors. “There’s no denying the fact that among other regions in the province, the Kootenay region provides great value for your home investment,”...
Real EstateInman.com

Extreme seller's market shows more signs of leveling off: Redfin

Home prices stayed flat near their highest-ever mark through the mid weeks of summer even as some dynamics of the ultra-seller’s market have continued to fray. Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin said the median home price was $361,225 in the four-week period ending Aug. 22. That’s roughly the level they’ve hovered at for two months, according to Redfin’s report.
MarketsPosted by
Bisnow

Institutional Investors Are Trading CRE At 2007 Levels

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, but its chilling effect on commercial real estate's capital markets sure is. Commercial property sales worth over $25M in the first half of this year totaled $138B, the most money that has traded hands in that space in the first half of a year since the halcyon days of 2007, according to a new Real Estate Alert report from Green Street. That $138B number represents a 62% jump from the first half of 2020 and beats out 2019's first half by $3B.
Chicago, ILconnectcre.com

Downtown Chicago Apartment Market Enjoys “Stunning” Rebound

After a year in which the downtown Chicago apartment market cratered, it’s a good time to be downtown landlord again. Buildings have filled up and rents in the CBD hit all-time highs in the second quarter, Crain’s Chicago Business reported, citing the latest figures from Integra Realty Resources. “It was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy