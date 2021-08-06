100 Enfield Street
Well maintained property located in a great neighborhood on a large corner lot. The current owner has done many upgrades and improvements including sewer connection, windows, roof (about 3 years old), heating system (about 1 year old), flooring, and cosmetics in each unit. This is an excellent opportunity for owner occupied or investment with three units. All units are in excellent condition. This property is truly turnkey. Plenty of parking, large backyard, and storage in the basement. Coin-op washer / dryer for additional income.www.anytimerealty.com
