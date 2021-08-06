Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

140 Progress Street

anytimerealty.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing location! This white brick ranch has so much potential!! Newer windows,great yard, and a two car garage with a sun room.Some TLC will make this house your dream home. In sort out Lincoln with low taxes and a great school system! Sold as is!. Listing information © 2021 State-Wide...

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Coldwell Banker Realty#Idx#The State Wide Mls#Anytime Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Frame Building’s Office Conversion Progresses at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan

Renovation work is progressing on The Frame Building, an eight-story commercial building at 541 West 21st Street in West Chelsea. Designed by Mancini Duffy and Pizzacora and developed by Higher Ground Development, the project involves the complete gutting and office conversion of the 65,000-square-foot former warehouse as well as a full façade replacement. The 106-year-old structure stands directly adjacent to Foster + Partners‘ 551 West 21st Street and had previously served as a storage facility and art gallery. Erbo Properties LLC is the owner, JLL is the brokerage, and Cauldwell Wingate is tasked with the new construction on the property, which is located by the corner of West 21st Street and West Street.
Bellingham, WAcascadiaweekly.com

Progress and change in the waterfront plan

When I took office as a Commissioner for the Port of Bellingham in 2018 there were still fences around Bellingham’s Waterfront District prohibiting public use of this part of our downtown. Nearly four years later, the Waterfront District is a vibrant part of our community that has grown through a mix of public and private investment. There is much to celebrate regarding recent developments at the Waterfront District and some really exciting plans for the future. The Waterfront District is a complex project which includes extensive environmental cleanups, infrastructure investments, public amenities, and private development. Accordingly, there are successes, challenges, and lots still in the works.
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Brokers’ tips for buyers in a seller’s market

Just like summer in the South, Alabama’s real estate market is sizzling hot and showing no real signs of cooling down as buyers literally compete for homes as soon as they hit the market. From all-cash offers to persuasion letters, every tactic is on the table in an extreme seller’s market.
reviewjournal.com

Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas apartments as rents climb fast

A Chicago real estate firm has acquired two apartment complexes in Las Vegas as landlord purchases rebound from last year’s plunge and rents climb fast. Waterton announced last week that it bought Ely at Centennial Hills and Pointe at Centennial Hills in the northwest valley. Both have 312 units and are next to each other on Sky Pointe Drive just south of the U.S. Highway 95-215 Beltway interchange.
Real EstateZacks.com

Tap the US Housing Space Boom With These 4 Funds

Low mortgage rates and shift to low-populated suburbs continue to boost the U.S. housing space. Demand for homes in the suburbs is still strong and fears of the delta variant continue to remain a major factor behind the relocation. The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and...
Real Estatet2conline.com

Why Is It Beneficial to Hire a Real Estate Agent?

Any transaction involving real estate requires smooth navigation and due diligence to avoid disappointment. It is relevant for both buyers and sellers. You can have hundreds of other things also to do in your life. Amidst this, it can be an added pressure to find someone suitable for your home. You cannot trust anyone randomly without verification or proper knowledge. So it becomes additional stress. If you don’t want to go through this hassle, you can hire a real estate agent to reduce your workload and solve your problem. Of course, it will come at a cost. But this expense can feel smaller compared to the multiple benefits they offer.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Gives Home Buyers 2nd Least Space For $350K

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions. One of the key factors at play...
Real Estatewiartonecho.com

Realtors 'disturbed' by Liberals' plan to regulate real estate market

The Ontario and local real estate associations panned the federal Liberals’ plan to eliminate blind bidding in the home market saying it does not address the root cause of soaring house prices and it limits Canadians’ options. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
Lake County, INconnectcre.com

CBRE Hotels Closes Sales of Lake County, IN Properties

CBRE has arranged the sale of a 257-room, select-service Marriott hotel portfolio in Hammond, IN, within Indiana’s Lake County. Located along I-80/94 at the Kennedy Avenue interchange and just under 30 miles from Chicago, the assets are within walking distance of one another and were sold in two separate transactions in late July and early August.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont brewery makes progress

FAIRMONT — Earlier this year, husband and wife team Joseph and Lea Riemann secured the former Senior Citizens Center as the site of their new business, Fairmont Brewing Company. While there have been some delays, the Riemanns said that things are still moving along at a good pace. Lea said that the main reason for the hold-up has to do with some flooring issues.
MarketsPosted by
Bisnow

Institutional Investors Are Trading CRE At 2007 Levels

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, but its chilling effect on commercial real estate's capital markets sure is. Commercial property sales worth over $25M in the first half of this year totaled $138B, the most money that has traded hands in that space in the first half of a year since the halcyon days of 2007, according to a new Real Estate Alert report from Green Street. That $138B number represents a 62% jump from the first half of 2020 and beats out 2019's first half by $3B.
Real Estatethefreepress.ca

Rising number of Kootenay real estate sales to out of region buyers

More people from outside the Kootenays bought into the real estate market during the pandemic than ever before. That’s the latest information from the Kootenay Association of Realtors. “There’s no denying the fact that among other regions in the province, the Kootenay region provides great value for your home investment,”...
Economywgvunews.org

Decolonizing Wealth

Decolonizing Wealth is out in its second edition, author Edgar Villaneuva collecting compelling stories of decolonization in the entertainment, real estate and retails domains. We catch up with Edgar.
Chicago, ILconnectcre.com

Downtown Chicago Apartment Market Enjoys “Stunning” Rebound

After a year in which the downtown Chicago apartment market cratered, it’s a good time to be downtown landlord again. Buildings have filled up and rents in the CBD hit all-time highs in the second quarter, Crain’s Chicago Business reported, citing the latest figures from Integra Realty Resources. “It was...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

How To Find Great Deals by Building an Off-Market List

Brandon Turner is an active real estate investor, entrepreneur, writer, and podcaster. He is a nationally recognized leader in the real estate education space and has taught millions of people how to find, finance, and manage real estate investments. Experience. Brandon began buying rental properties and flipping houses at the...
Real EstateKTEN.com

10 Qualities to Look for When Hiring Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re looking to sell or buy your home, finding a real estate agent isn’t that difficult. The number of National Association of Realtor members reached nearly 1.4 million members in 2019, an all-time high. But what about finding a good real estate agent to work with? That can be...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Land Bank to Conserve Farmland in West Tisbury

The Martha’s Vineyard land bank has signed an agreement to buy and conserve seven acres of farmland as part of a larger, proposed 35-acre subdivision in West Tisbury that would include affordable and market-rate housing developments. Tucked between State and Old County Roads, the seven-acre parcel at 5 Huseby’s Mountain...
House Rentmoneytalksnews.com

5 Genius Tactics to Negotiate Lower Rent

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Last summer, my rent changed by $150. This is a normal thing for city dwellers, but my experience was anything but normal. Because rather than my rent increasing, it dropped by $150. It all started with a text message, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy