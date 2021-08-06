Cancel
73 Windsor Road

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing information © 2021 State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. Listing provided courtesy of Re/Max Town & Country. © 2021 State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. The data relating to real estate for sale or lease on this web site comes in part from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of the State-Wide MLS. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than Anytime Realty are marked with the MLS logo or an abbreviated logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing broker. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Anytime Realty. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-08-06T09:37:41.457.

Goochland, VARichmond.com

4462 Windsor Lake Dr, Goochland, VA 23093

Welcome to your very own country oasis w/ a park-like setting in the woods & on a private lake!! This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home w/ high end granite finishes throughout is a hidden gem & full of surprises. Freshly painted interior & brand new carpet upstairs! Oak hardwoods throughout first floor & new LVP flooring in utility room. Enjoy your coffee on the large back deck off of the family room in the dreamy backyard, entertain guests on the beautiful stamp concrete & stone patio or walk down to the water & fish for some bass & brim! Spacious primary bedroom w/ walk in closet. Massive multi-purpose bonus room. Detached building was used as a hair salon & has a half bath & laundry; could easily be converted into a home office or in-law suite. Enclosed loft in garage makes a perfect man-cave or huntin' room! Property also features 3 bay pole-barn, large carport, greenhouse, garden, swing set, treehouse & more. Conveniently located between Charlottesville & Richmond w/ quick easy access to 64. Amazing Goochland county schools!! Perfect place to raise a family or to retire... this is one you wont want to miss!! Adjacent lot of 4.11 acres for sale first right of refusal for another $120,000.
Lake County, INconnectcre.com

CBRE Hotels Closes Sales of Lake County, IN Properties

CBRE has arranged the sale of a 257-room, select-service Marriott hotel portfolio in Hammond, IN, within Indiana’s Lake County. Located along I-80/94 at the Kennedy Avenue interchange and just under 30 miles from Chicago, the assets are within walking distance of one another and were sold in two separate transactions in late July and early August.
Chicago, ILconnectcre.com

Downtown Chicago Apartment Market Enjoys “Stunning” Rebound

After a year in which the downtown Chicago apartment market cratered, it’s a good time to be downtown landlord again. Buildings have filled up and rents in the CBD hit all-time highs in the second quarter, Crain’s Chicago Business reported, citing the latest figures from Integra Realty Resources. “It was...
Davenport, FLconnectcre.com

LV Lending Provides $6M Construction Loan for Davenport Townhome Project

Local private lender LV Lending has provided a $6.4 million construction loan for The Azur Resort Luxury Vacation Townhomes, a 126-unit resort-style townhome development at 7800 Old Lake Wilson Rd. in Davenport, FL. The two-story townhomes feature four distinct floorplans with three to six-bedrooms and are available from 1,510 to...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Land Bank to Conserve Farmland in West Tisbury

The Martha’s Vineyard land bank has signed an agreement to buy and conserve seven acres of farmland as part of a larger, proposed 35-acre subdivision in West Tisbury that would include affordable and market-rate housing developments. Tucked between State and Old County Roads, the seven-acre parcel at 5 Huseby’s Mountain...
Hammond, INrejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 66,701-square-foot self-storage facility in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Meier’s Storage Portfolio, a 66,701-square-foot self-storage facility in Hammond, Indiana. Sean Delaney, senior vice president, and Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
Windsor Locks, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Developer buys in to Windsor Locks shopping center plan

WINDSOR LOCKS — A developer is interested in the town’s plan to redevelop the Windsor Locks Commons shopping center, moving the town’s plan forward. Ernst Valery, a national developer, has agreed to pay $300,000 for the development rights for a portion of the parcel at the same time the deal closes so the town can use that money to defray the acquisition cost of the entire parcel, First Selectman J. Christopher Kervick said.
Windsor, COThe Tribune

Windsor adds new business development specialist

Windsor has added Terry Schwindler to its economic development department as a business development specialist, it announced Thursday in a news release. Schwindler previously worked in Georgia, where she had leadership roles with the Polk Development Authority, the Putnam Development Authority and the Macon Economic Development Commission. Her efforts included helping to retain a manufacturing plant that increased the local tax base by $79 million and helped save 220 full-time skilled manufacturing jobs.
Windsor, COPosted by
Marta De Leon

Annual Maintenance of Community Recreation Center in Windsor

WINDSOR, CO - From August 15-18, the Community Recreation Center in Windsor County will be temporarily closed for annual maintenance. This annual routine maintenance will upgrade the men's and women's changing rooms and clean the pool area down. Although the Community Recreation Center has a sophisticated water filter that can perform automatic cleaning throughout the day, during this maintenance, detailed and more intensive cleaning will be carried out to maintain the quality of the recreation area.

