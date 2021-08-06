31 Link Street

Auto Dealership with Licenses for Sale2585sf clean auto dealership located on main road in Pawtucket on a 7358sf lot. Business includes all equipment and fixtures and transferable licenses.- Second Hand Class A & B used Autos & Parts - Pawtucket- Auto Repair Shop - Pawtucket- License to Sell Used Motor Vehicles - State of RIThis location also has many uses other than automotive, with fantastic exposure and parking. Call now to get you business started today!