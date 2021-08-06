Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pawtucket, RI

31 Link Street

anytimerealty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto Dealership with Licenses for Sale2585sf clean auto dealership located on main road in Pawtucket on a 7358sf lot. Business includes all equipment and fixtures and transferable licenses.- Second Hand Class A & B used Autos & Parts - Pawtucket- Auto Repair Shop - Pawtucket- License to Sell Used Motor Vehicles - State of RIThis location also has many uses other than automotive, with fantastic exposure and parking. Call now to get you business started today!

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Real Estate
Pawtucket, RI
Business
City
Pawtucket, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt Concrete#Pawtucket Ri 02861#Interact Monthly Payment#Idx#The State Wide Mls#Anytime Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy