Springfield Police clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The clerk’s office at the Springfield Police Department is closed until further notice after someone tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Sarno, the office located at the police headquarters on Pearl Street is temporarily closed after a person tested positive for COVID-19. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is working with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for proper protocols.