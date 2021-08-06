Cancel
Letter: Thanks for rescuing my cat

By Mark Olson
swnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to so many outstanding persons who helped to rescue my cat, BJ, after she got out of her crate in the Petco parking lot around noon on Sunday, July 18. You took heroic efforts to stop traffic, surround cars she was under, and find ways to grab her. BJ...

