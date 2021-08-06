Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

One day after oil and gas royalty law takes effect, North Dakota calls rule unconstitutional

By Jeremy Turley
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — North Dakota is calling foul on legislation passed just a few months ago that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to the state. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Legislature#Oil And Gas#Oil Companies#Republican#Newfield Exploration#State Brief#Continental Resources#Conocophillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryWilliston Daily Herald

DAPL takes on more oil even as court-ordered EIS that will decide its fate continues

The Dakota Access Pipeline has begun to move additional barrels of oil, according to information shared by company officials in their most recent earnings call. In the call, Chief Financial Officer Tom Long and Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Mackie McCrea noted that minimum volume commitments for the DAPL expansion project kicked in Aug. 1.
San Francisco, CAwcn247.com

EPA ordered to update rules on oil spill-fighting chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must update nearly three-decade-old regulations about the chemicals that can be used to disperse offshore oil spills. Some critics say the chemicals are toxic. The judge in San Francisco said Monday that the EPA “delayed unreasonably”″ by waiting at least six years to finalize draft regulations updating the 1994 rules. The agency now has until May 2023 to take final action. The issue stems from the massive 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf Coast. Environmental groups argued that chemical dispersants caused serious health problems to people living there.
Fargo, NDUS News and World Report

Complaint Challenges New Law on Unpaid Oil and Gas Royalties

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A complaint filed on behalf of a North Dakota agency challenges a new state law promoted by the energy industry on limiting the collection of oil and gas royalties, a move that could potentially turn into a wrestling match among branches of state government. The measure...
Congress & Courtskrwg.org

EPA Urged To Strengthen Methane Rules For Oil And Gas Industry

Commentary: U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) are calling on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to consider current New Mexico state rules as the EPA works towards new proposed methane emissions regulations for the oil and gas industry.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Federal Judge Rules Wyoming Election Day Campaign Limits Unconstitutional

A Wyoming law prohibiting campaign activities within 300 feet of a polling place on election days is unconstitutional because the “buffer zone” is unreasonably large, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal, in a July 22 order, ruled in support of arguments that the law banning “electioneering”...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Two new state laws affecting businesses take effect this weekend

Beginning Sunday, businesses in Louisiana with at least 25 employees will have to make specific accommodations for their pregnant employees. State law already prohibits discrimination against pregnant employees. But a bill by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, which was approved earlier this summer by the Legislature and enacted into law, goes a lot further, requiring employers to “reasonably accommodate” an employee’s physical limitations due to pregnancy.
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

North Dakota, Minnesota take different approaches to masks in schools this fall

FARGO — Decisions on how to return to school this fall in North Dakota are being left to individual school districts, while Minnesota has issued specific recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging continued mask usage in schools for those who aren’t fully vaccinated and social distancing of at least 3 feet.
Plymouth, MIplymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s unconstitutional emergency powers law repealed

Jul. 29, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. 1945 law meant for urban riots proved a threat to separation of powers –Petition initiative received more than 500,000 signatures in support. Responding to a citizen-led initiative, the Michigan Legislature recently repealed the state’s Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. It was the law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used last year to unilaterally issue unprecedented lockdown orders until the Michigan Supreme Court — in a case brought by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation— ruled her actions unconstitutional. Because the law came about through a citizen initiative, the governor cannot veto the Legislature’s decision.
LawPosted by
Cool 98.7

Will Stand Your Ground Law Cause Homicide to Increase in North Dakota?

On August 1, North Dakotans will officially be able to use deadly force against intruders without first retreating. There is a pretty controversial law going into effect this Sunday. On August 1, North Dakotans will no longer legally have to attempt to retreat before resorting to deadly force during an intrusion. There is the excitement that people can protect themselves by any means necessary. But there is also a fear that people may become "trigger happy."
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

New bike laws will soon go into effect in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three new bike laws that were passed during this year’s North Dakota legislative session will soon go into effect. House Bill 1290 – Overtaking and Passing a Bicycle This law requires vehicles to pass a bicycle with a minimum of 3 feet between the bicyclist and the vehicle. This provides a safer environment for those riding bicycles on the road. Prior to this law, North Dakota was one of only seven states without a safe passing law.
Energy Industryedf.org

With oil and gas pollution rules restored, what’s next for EPA on methane?

Last month, President Biden signed into law S.J. Res. 14, a Congressional Review Act resolution restoring methane pollution standards for the oil and gas sector by repealing Trump-era rollbacks. With bipartisan backing, Congress passed the measure and rejected the Trump administration’s dangerous weakening of methane protections and its unlawful attempt to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from setting stronger standards in the future.
gcaptain.com

Interior Secretary Accused of Defying Ruling to Resume Oil and Gas Leasing

Six weeks after a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to resume selling oil and gas leases on federal land, there’s no sign it has and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland struggled Tuesday to explain why. “We are evaluating our options,” Haaland told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee amid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy