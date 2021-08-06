Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 6

First hour: What we've learned from Simone Biles about athletes and mental health. Second hour: Discussing the ethical implications of fast fashion. When Simone Biles decided to withdraw from most of her Olympic competitions, the move was met with both praise and criticism. It reopened discussions about mental health, athletes, and the kinds of standards to which they are held. Are they unrealistic? Unfair? What's a healthy balance? The experts weigh in: