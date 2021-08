PERRYSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Pleasant Hill Lake Park, a 780-acre body of water surrounded by a beautiful forest, is located in Ashland County. “The best thing about this location is that you can come and stay for the seek or weekend. Or you can just come for the day and just check out our hiking trails, our swimming beach or even our brand new ‘Whoa Zone’ that’s right down at the beach,” said Adria Bergeron, director of marketing and communications.