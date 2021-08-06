Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Former football coach at central Pa. school faces child sex charges

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
A man who worked as an assistant football coach at a York County school faces child sex charges in Maryland, according to police. The sheriff’s office in Carroll County, Maryland, charged Michael Vincent Bonczewski, 38, of Baltimore County, with counts of sexual abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct with a child, sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography possession. Baltimore County police arrested Bonczewski on Wednesday at his home, and he’s being held in a Maryland jail without bail.

