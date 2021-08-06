Video Interview: Catching up with KeShawn Curry
We caught up with VCU senior guard KeShawn Curry to talk about the upcoming season, and what he's been doing to prepare for his final year at VCU. KeShawn averaged 5.8 points and shot 46% overall in his junior year. He battled some injuries through the season, limiting him to 16 games played but was a major impact player in VCU's high profile wins over Memphis (14 points) and Utah State (scored 10 points, 6 rebounds). He gives us a sneak peak at what we can expect from the Rams in 2021-2022 in terms of style of play, and what newcomers to look out for.www.vcuramnation.com
