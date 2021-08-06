Video Interview: Catching up with KeShawn Curry

Matoaca (VA) senior defensive line prospect and University of Virginia football commit Keyshawn Burgos did not have to look far to learn the value of hard work and dedication. “I got it from my parents,” he said. “Both of my parents didn’t come from distinguished families that had a lot. Both came from small families struggling while growing up. They had to grow up faster than most kids. They kept grinding. My mom had to get a job at 15. She worked nights to go to school in the morning. At four years old I remember her going to college, staying up all night with four kids. It showed me I have to work for everything.”