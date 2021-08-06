Letter to the Editor: Redistricting in Pa. is anything but fair or transparent
In a recent opinion column about Congressional redistricting, Lowman Henry praised the process and assigned partisan motivation to those who want to reform the process. The last time around, the input gathered included using highly partisan data to assign each precinct in the state an “index value” that predicted how that precinct would vote. Positive values indicated a precinct leaned red. Negative values indicated a precinct leaned blue.www.thereporteronline.com
