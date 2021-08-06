Masks now required at all Dayton Metro Library facilities

DAYTON, Ohio — Officials with Dayton Metro Library announced Friday morning that all library branches will require all staff and patrons to wear a mask while inside the library facilities.

The mandate is for people age 2 and older and will take affect beginning Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

“This new policy is in accordance with current CDC guidelines, as well as City of Dayton and Montgomery County mandates,” Jeffrey Trzeciak, Executive Director of Dayton Metro Library states. “We want members of the community to know we are taking the necessary precautions against COVID and its variants, and we want everyone to remain safe during this time.”

If you visit any of the library branches and need a mask, you are encouraged to stop by the Ask Me Desk and request a free mask.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

