'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin
The Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “Last Night in Soho,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0