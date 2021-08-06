Monitored Weed Drop-Off August 21

The Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) has been serving the Estes Valley for over 14 years in promoting good land stewardship, weed identification and education, and free educational materials including the most popular Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide. Now is the time to remove mature noxious weeds that contain seeds that will be next year’s -- and many more years -- weeds. The third Monitored Weed Drop-off will be held Saturday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. No early birds or illegal drop-offs; the gate will be closed until the 9:00 a.m. start. Do not block the driveway entrance shared with recycling. The line will form up-the-hill/north of the entrance on the east-side of Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow. You will unload your paper yard bags into the dumpster or truck. We have limited dumpster capacity, so a maximum ten paper yard bag limit will be imposed – no plastic bags. When we are at full capacity, the drop-off will end. Noxious weeds only, not native plants! No slash, pine needles, pine cones, trash, yard waste or dirt! Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Excessive weight of wet weeds and dirt is a safety hazard for our volunteers. Bag flowers and seed heads rather than entire plants. Read our weekly Estes Valley’s Weed Alert articles (published April through September) to help identify invasive plants and manage seed producing plant parts for disposal. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location (w/video surveillance) are considered theft of services. No bags of non-noxious weed materials and general yard waste will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.