Fantastic Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Looking For The Right Owner

This Ferrari is fourth of 12 Series III examples built and one of only seven examples built from new with covered headlights.

Ferrari has made a name for itself as one of Europe’s most prestigious automobile manufacturers in the past 74 years. This comes from decades of handcrafted legends such as the 375 F1, Enzo Ferrari, and, today's subject of discussion, the Ferrari 410 Superamerica. In the case of the aforementioned 410, there is a rare opportunity. We’ll not bore you with the usual song and dance or history and prestige as Ferrari is all about the car itself.

Beyond the rather vague description of “Ferrari 410 Superamerica”, this particular model also holds the designation of “Coupe Series III”. Under the hood of this beautiful black beast is a 4.9-liter long-block V12 which features two spark plugs per cylinder. This masterful engine allows a smooth power output of 400 wild stallions after having been tastefully upgraded to fit the Ferrari vision of what a fast car should be.

All of that power needed a strong transfer from crank to wheel. This led to the cars coming with a beefed-up transmission from the factory as well. The exterior has always been an extremely important piece of the Ferrari puzzle. This becomes self-evident upon inspection of the incredible Pinin Farina-designed coachwork.

Fortunately, this amazing example of one of the Italian auto artist’s greatest works is up for auction. Of course, any Ferrari fanatic would be delighted to have their hands all over this car. However, this vintage vehicle is extremely special. This vehicle was produced in a time before the need for super-low fragile “supercars” that fall apart over the smallest scratch. Unlike modern cars, this rugged coupe shows the clearance and stance of a rugged, manly, dirt racer.

That means that this elegant vehicle can only be owned by the right owner, someone who will treat the car with the respect it deserves and drive it as if you love it. Before you consider buying this car you have to ask yourself, am I ready to have the time of my life?