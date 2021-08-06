Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year. The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Play Magazine#Xbox Series S#Dark Souls#Game Of Thrones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Here are all 19 games coming to Switch from the August Nintendo Indie World event

The latest Nintendo Indie World presentation was arguably one of the strongest yet, with just about 20 minutes of announcements for 19 games. The games featured range from futuristic action to contemplative visual novels to top-down tactics and beyond, with release dates ranging from sometime next year to surprise launches that are coming out today. Here are all the games from the Indie World event.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring': Everything We Know About FromSoftware's Dark Souls-Like Fantasy Adventure

Elden Ring Release Date: When will Elden Ring come out?. Elden Ring will finally launch on 21 January 2022. Given that the game has been in development for several years and was first revealed in 2019, hopefully it will release on time with no long delays. The recent gameplay trailer - check it out below - also seems to show that the game is pretty polished already, but we cannot rule out delays as the pandemic has forced several major studios to work differently, and FromSoftware is no different.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Allows Players to Summon Former Allies and Foes for Help

Contrary to the usual Souls games that game developer FromSoftware offers, it seems the upcoming and most anticipated new video game Elden Ring will now offer its players some helpers that they can “summon” to assist them in battle. In the Dark Souls Trilogy, players would need to “git gud”...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Cat simulator ‘Stray’ heads to PlayStation and PC in early 2022

The last time we saw Stray was in the form of a cinematic trailer Sony shared in 2020 that highlighted the game’s futuristic neon-soaked setting and adorable feline protagonist. At the time, we didn’t get to see the game in action, a fact that Annapurna Interactive has now remedied. The publisher shared a slice of gameplay footage from the title during its recent showcase and said it would release Stray sometime in early 2022.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony Confirms More PlayStation Games Are Coming to PC

Over the last year, PlayStation has started to bring its games over to PC, and it seems that the trend will be continuing for the foreseeable future. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by ResetEra poster Raigor), CEO Jim Ryan seemed to confirm that Nixxes Software was purchased for the purpose of bringing more games over to the platform. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst announced the purchase of the studio earlier this month, while noting that the two companies had a long history of working together. Clearly, Sony has plans to bring a lot more games to PC in the future!
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Stray Launch Window Confirmed Early 2022 for PC and PlayStation Consoles

Game company BlueTwelve Studio has announced that the upcoming cat video game Stray has a launch window of early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and PC. In the latest gameplay walkthrough video that the game studio released recently, it was confirmed that the upcoming adventure game with a cat as its protagonist will be released sometime in early 2022.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Nixxes will develop PC ports of PlayStation games, according to Sony

Earlier this month, Sony acquired Nixxes Software, a Dutch studio known for PC ports of various AAA games. Given the studio’s specialty, many have speculated that the acquisition took place so that Sony could port more of its PlayStation exclusives to PC. As it turns out, this speculation proved to be accurate, as Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Famitsu magazine that Nixxes will aid in developing PC ports of various PlayStation games.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther DLC Dated, Game Free This Weekend on PC and PlayStation

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have been teasing the addition of Black Panther to Marvel’s Avengers since last year, and now the War for Wakanda DLC finally has a release date. Square Enix promises that the free update will bring an all-new environment to explore (the titular Wakanda), as well as additional villains, enemy types, and more. You can take a look at some of the current and future Marvel’s Avengers content in the teaser trailer below.
Video Gamesseekingtech.com

How to find deals and sales on the PlayStation Store of PS5

Video games, as well as DLC, are constantly being discounted on the PlayStation Store of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. If you are having a hard time locating what the latest deals and sales are in the PlayStation Store, then you can check out this step-by-step tutorial.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sony confirms latest acquisition will ‘help with’ bringing PlayStation games to PC

Sony has confirmed that its recent acquisition of Dutch studio, Nixxes, is part of its plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC. In an interview with Famitsu (via GamesRadar), Sony Interactive Entertainment president, Jim Ryan, was asked about Sony’s software strategy going forward and whether it would involve PC versions. In response, Ryan said that while Sony is “happy” with its efforts in the area of bringing its IPs to PC, it is something that’s “still in its infancy”, adding “we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that”.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

PlayStation Confirms Nixxes Software Will Assist in Porting to PC

PlayStation Studios Have Confirmed That Nixxes Software Will Assist In Ports. From time immemorial, PlayStation have kept their exclusives close to their chest and most fans felt that games like God of War and Uncharted would never hit the PC. However, following the releases of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as their relative success, PlayStation Studios seemed to have a change of heart.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Sony is Looking Forward to Working With Nixxes to Release More PlayStation Titles on PC, Jim Ryan Says

Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking forward to work together with Dutch studio Nixxes to bring more PlayStation titles on PC, according to Jim Ryan. Speaking with Famitsu, the SIE CEO commented on the company's effort to bring more PlayStation games to PC, saying that he's happy with their current efforts, although still in their infancy. The company is also looking forward to working with Nixxes to help them bring more titles to PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy