Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Over the last year, PlayStation has started to bring its games over to PC, and it seems that the trend will be continuing for the foreseeable future. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by ResetEra poster Raigor), CEO Jim Ryan seemed to confirm that Nixxes Software was purchased for the purpose of bringing more games over to the platform. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst announced the purchase of the studio earlier this month, while noting that the two companies had a long history of working together. Clearly, Sony has plans to bring a lot more games to PC in the future!