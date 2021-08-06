Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s massive gaming monitor needs to be seen to be believed

Welcome to the latest iteration of Trusted Recommends, where we take a look back at the top scoring products from the last week that impressed the Trusted Reviews team.

There’s a lot of variety in this week’s segment, with products ranging from Samsung’s mammoth sized Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, to bone conduction headphones, so if you’re on the lookout for some new tech then there’s sure to be something here that piques your interest.

All of these products have been thoroughly tested by the Trusted Reviews staff, ensuring that they earn their place as some of the best tech products you can buy right now.

Naenka Runner Pro

Bone conduction technology has been gradually improving over the last few years, and the Naenka Runner Pro are a solid testament to this. Not only do they work underwater, allowing you to use them in the pool, but they also have onboard storage so you can listen to your favourite tracks without needing to have your phone nearby.

Score: 4/5

Roccat Syn Air Pro

The Syn Air Pro are the latest gaming headphones from Turtle-beach owned Roccat, packing immersive 3D Audio and a reasonable price tag that’s just shy of £130. To kick things up a notch, the Roccat Syn Air Pro even feature RGB lighting on either side, adding a bit of extra flair that’ll go perfectly with any existing RBG set-ups you might have.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

After last year’s impressive G9 gaming monitor, Samsung is back with a 2021 refresh in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. As ever, the curved 49-inch, 32:9 widescreen display is perfect for playing RPGs and adventure titles, but where the Neo G9 really shines is with its use of Mini-LED technology, designed to offer better contrast than ever, absorbing your attention like no other gaming monitor can.

Score: 4.5/5

Razer Blade 14 (2021)

Even though it follows the trend of being a bit too expensive for some budgets, the latest refresh of the Razer Blade 14 still managed to impress our testers with its slim frame that packs enough of a punch to handle some serious gaming on the go. Courtesy of an RTX 3070 graphics core and for the first time in its series, an AMD processor, the new Razer Blade 14 is nothing short of a portable powerhouse.

Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids

Offering a safe and simple way for kids to enjoy smart home features in their own space, Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids is a must-buy for any parents already using an Alexa-powered ecosystem. Not only do the speakers have a wonderfully charming look to them, they also come with a year’s free access to Amazon Kids Plus, which includes a bunch of fun games and quizzes for children to enjoy. That’s without mentioning all of the robust parental locks built-into the device, giving parents peace of mind as their kids enjoy using their very own smart speaker.

Score: 4.5/5

Nothing Ear (1)

Shrouded in mystery, the Ear (1) are the first earbuds, and the first product from Carl Pei’s brand new company, Nothing. Making good use of his tenure at OnePlus, Pei’s latest product is a sight to behold. At just £99, the Nothing Ear (1) boasts the same sound quality and active noise cancellation that you might expect to find on a much pricier pair of wireless earbuds, not to mention the fact that it has one of the most eye-catching designs we’ve seen for any device this year.

Score: 4.5/5

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB

Bosch has struck gold yet again with the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB, a washing machine that manages to blend the best of both worlds by being exceptionally quiet whilst in use without racking up a high level of power consumption, keeping costs down in the long-run. You can even connect the machine wirelessly to your Alexa or Google Assistant powered smart home, letting you check up on its progress right there on your phone.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away AZ2002

While its full name won’t be rolling off the tongue anytime soon, make no mistake – the Shark AZ2002 is an exceptional vacuum cleaner. Adding to Shark’s already impressive line-up of products, this vacuum cleaner blew our testers away by reaching a staggering 457.98AW in suction power during hard floor mode, with similarly impressive results on other surfaces. With that kind of power, you’d be hard pressed to find any situation that the AZ2002 can’t tackle.

Score: 5/5