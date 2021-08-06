Cancel
Video Games

5 Things To Know About Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Preview

By Persia
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite releases this year and we learned a lot from the first multiplayer tech test. Join Persia as she breaks down bots, limited-time 4v4 Slayer PvP, guns, and important things you should know so far. For starters, there are a bunch of quality of life changes to the gameplay and the way you will interact with the map. There is a revamped mini-map that may give some veteran Halo players pause, as the mini-map behaves differently than in previous games. There is also a new ping system allowing you to mark buildings, place waypoints, and target opponents. Your teammates will even have their Spartans make automatic AI callouts so you can still be in the know without actually needing to hop on comms!

Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Technical Preview Scheduled For Today

Easily one of the more anticipated Xbox exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, it’s been quite the long wait after 343 Industries was forced into delaying the game last year. Missing out on the Xbox Series X/S launch, the delay hopefully transformed their video game into a solid product. Fortunately, fans are now getting invites to the latest flight.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Confirmed: Halo Infinite’s first technical preview will begin this week

Update: 343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite’s first technical preview will begin on Thursday, July 29th, lasting until Sunday, August 1st. Announcing the start date on Twitter via the official Halo account, 343 industries revealed that the technical preview will be starting sooner than expected, with a live stream proceeding Halo Insiders getting their hands on the preview.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Halo Infinite debuts first multiplayer footage on Xbox One and Series X

In advance of this weekend’s Halo Infinite multiplayer Technical preview, developer 343 Industries held a new livestream that showcased new details and footage on the game. Even if you haven’t already gotten an invite to the test—and if you don’t have one by now, it’s probably too late—there was a ton to dig into.
Video GamesInverse

Here's exactly how and when to join the Halo Infinite test flight preview

Halo Infinite is set to host its first-ever private test flight on Xbox, so we’re here to give Guardians all the juicy details they’re looking for leading up to the launch of the demo. Want to know what time the beta starts? Curious about the schedule of play times over the course of the weekend? We’ve got you covered with the latest updates from the Halo Waypoint blog.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Halo Infinite first multiplayer beta begins this weekend: Here’s when we’ll learn more

Just a few days ago, 343 Industries suggested that the first Halo Infinite multiplayer beta – which 343 refers to as a “technical alpha” – was coming up quickly. As it turns out, 343’s suggestion was right, and that first technical preview is happening this weekend. Emails have already been going out to Halo Insiders who have been selected to participate, so check your inbox to see if you’ve been selected (if you haven’t already).
Video GamesPCGamesN

Halo Infinite – everything we know about character customisation

Want to know more about the character customisation options in Halo Infinite? Unlike the other entries in the Halo series, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free to play on Xbox and PC. The devs have decided to take the same approach as some of the most popular battle royale games, focusing on cosmetics to bring in money rather than relying on game sales.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Battlefield 2042’: Everything We Know About EA’s Multiplayer Shooter

Battlefield 2042 Release Date: When will Battlefield 2042 come out?. For those wondering when they'll finally be able to spectacularly ramp ATVs into helicopters, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch later this year. EA's latest take on the popular multiplayer shooter series is aiming to make its way to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X'S on October 22nd, 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite multiplayer will be missing fan-favorite assassinations at launch

Halo Infinite apparently won't feature assassinations at launch. As first reported by Daily Research Plot, the fan-favorite feature will be entirely absent from Halo Infinite when it launches later this year. In a recent livestream, Halo Infinite developer Tom French revealed that esports players primarily skip out using assassinations in favor of melee kills due to the decreased time that it takes to kill players through the latter method.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Technical Preview Datamine Reveals Campaign Spoilers, Possible Battle Royale Mode

The Multiplayer Technical Preview for Halo Infinite has been datamined, revealing campaign spoilers and hinting at a battle royale mode. As previously reported; multiplayer will be entirely free-to-play and offered optionally as a separate download from the single-player campaign, which will remain a paid purchase. A recent trailer also discussed various multiplayer features; including gunplay, customization, Academy, the sandbox, and more.

