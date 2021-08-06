5 Things To Know About Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Preview

Halo Infinite releases this year and we learned a lot from the first multiplayer tech test. Join Persia as she breaks down bots, limited-time 4v4 Slayer PvP, guns, and important things you should know so far. For starters, there are a bunch of quality of life changes to the gameplay and the way you will interact with the map. There is a revamped mini-map that may give some veteran Halo players pause, as the mini-map behaves differently than in previous games. There is also a new ping system allowing you to mark buildings, place waypoints, and target opponents. Your teammates will even have their Spartans make automatic AI callouts so you can still be in the know without actually needing to hop on comms!