Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “Last Night in Soho,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Last Night In Soho#Venice#Campari#Doha Debates#Points North Institute#Solutions Cinema#Decolonize Now#Aztec#Spanish#Hot Docs#Camerimage#Palestinian#Sports Sky Sports#Sky Sports#Fc Bayern M Nchen#Borussia Dortmund#Eintracht Frankfurt#German#Sky Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Variety to Honor Venice Artistic Director Alberto Barbera and La Biennale

Variety will bestow its Intl. Achievement in Film Award on Alberto Barbera and La Biennale di Venezia at a ceremony at the Venice Film Festival next month. It is the first time that Variety is honoring an organization with this laurel. Barbera, who has been the topper of the festival since 2012, extended his contract till 2024. The former critic spent March through June 2020 selecting films for Venice not knowing if the event would go forward or not. But in the end, it was one of the few festivals to pull off an in-person event successfully. This year, Barbera has added...
MotorsportsPosted by
Variety

Netflix Sets Racing Champion Michael Schumacher Documentary – Global Bulletin

STREAMING “Schumacher,” a documentary on champion German Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher, will stream on Netflix from Sept. 15. The film follows his journey from his humble beginnings to the top of Formula 1 where he dominated with seven world championship titles and a total of 91 victories. In addition to his father and his brother Ralf, Schumacher’s wife Corinna and his two children Gina and Mick, by now a Formula 1 driver himself, speak openly for the first time, as do his closest peers and competitors. Among them are Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Germany's ProSieben Commissions Local Season of MTV Reality Format 'True Love or True Lies?' - Global Bulletin

Following an option deal with ITV Studios, Germany’s ProSieben has commissioned a local season of MTV reality format “True Love or True Lies?” This is the first local adaptation of the format since the original launched on MTV in 2018 and the first time ProSieben has adapted an original MTV format. Shot on the Spanish island of Mallorca and locally titled “How Fake Is Your Love?,” the series will premiere Sept. 7.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Israeli Drama 'Normal' Lands on HBO Max in Latin America - Global Bulletin

Dori Media Group (DMG) has sold Israeli drama “Normal” to WarnerMedia in Latin America, where the series will be available on HBO Max. the series premiered in November of last year on Israel’s HOT, pulling strong reviews and ratings, finishing the year as one of the broadcasters top three most-watched dramas. Based on the true story of series co-creator Lior Dayan, the series kicks off with its protagonist at a low point, committed to a psych ward after a nervous breakdown fueled by drug use. There, the writer battles with personal demons and receives treatment while facing the harsh reality that he is totally normal, a standard superseded by his father, filmmaker, actor, and artist Assi Dayan, and grandfather, defense minister Moshe Dayan. “Normal” played in competition at last year’s Series Mania in the festival’s International Panorama section.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Aardman Teams With ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Director Gurinder Chadha on Bollywood-Inspired Animated Feature – Global Bulletin

ANIMATION Legendary U.K. animation studio Aardman (“Chicken Run,” “Wallace & Gromit”) is teaming with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) on a new feature film project for family audiences. Described by the company as an “exuberant, warm-hearted musical,” the currently untitled Bollywood-inspired feature will follow Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from Kerala who dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood dancer. Chadha is currently co-writing the screenplay with Paul Mayeda Berges (“What’s Cooking”) under their production banner Bend It Networks. The two companies will enlist top Indian voice talent, musicians and designers to develop the look and feel of the project. “Aardman is...
MoviesNewsTimes

Ennio Morricone Documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore Added to Venice Lineup - Global Bulletin

The 78th Venice International Film Festival (Sept. 1-11) will include an out of competition screening of “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the Oscar winning “Cinema Paradiso.” “Ennio” is a comprehensive portrait of two time Oscar winning composer Ennio Morricone, among the most influential and prolific musicians of the twentieth century, who has scored over 500 movie soundtracks.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Anne Seibel interview: ‘Emily in Paris’ production designer

“Emily in Paris” isn’t the first collaboration for production designer Anne Seibel and series creator Darren Star. The two worked together on the series finale of “Sex and the City” back in 2004, specifically on the scenes set in France. With “Emily in Paris” naturally set in the titular city, Seibel was hired as the series production designer, with her detailed set design now earning her an Emmy nomination. “I was really surprised because I had no idea I could be nominated for the Emmy Award as a production designer,” admits Seibel in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It was fantastic news.” Watch the full interview above.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

TIFF 2021 Lineup: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Titane,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Flee,’ and More

UPDATED AUGUST 11 WITH NEW ADDITIONS BELOW. This year’s Toronto International Film Festival has an opener: Stephen Chbosky’s feature-film adaptation of the Tony Award–winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will serve as the Opening Night Gala Presentation at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival and will screen Thursday September 9 at Roy Thomson Hall. Starring Tony winner Ben Platt as Evan, along with Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani, “Dear Evan Hansen” features songs from the original Broadway sensation. The festival has also announced its closer, Zhang Yimou’s “One Second,” billed as “a love letter to movies and...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

BritBox Series 'The Dry' Begins Shooting in Dublin - Global Bulletin

Shooting kicked off in Dublin on Monday for ITV and BBC streamer BritBox’s latest commission, a new dramedy series titled “The Dry” to be produced by Element Pictures (“Normal People,” “The Favourite”) in association with Screen Ireland and ITV Studios. Irish broadcaster RTÉ is also partnering on production. Roisin Gallagher...
MoviesNew Haven Register

IFC Films Buys 'Huda's Salon,' Thriller From Oscar Nominee Hany Abu-Assad (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “Huda’s Salon,” a drama written and directed by Hany Abu-Assad, the award-winning filmmaker behind “Paradise Now” and “The Mountain Between Us.”. The film is described as a “feminist thriller,” one that unfolds against the backdrop of geopolitical conflict. It follows Reem, a...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Shudder Swoops Again at Fantasia, Taking 'The Last Thing Mary Saw' (EXCLUSIVE)

Establishing itself as the most consistent buyers of top titles at Fantasia, Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired period horror feature “The Last Thing Mary Saw” ahead of its Aug. 15 world premiere at the Canadian genre fest. Directed by Edoardo Vitaletti,...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Netflix & Ghetto Film School Announce Directing and Producing Fellows (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and nonprofit organization Ghetto Film School (GFS) announced ten finalists chosen for its year-long nonfiction and directing fellowship. The selected fellows will be placed on unscripted and documentary series in production at Netflix while participating in networking opportunities provided by the program. More from Variety. Netflix Acquires Tatiana Huezo's...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Awards Sold to 150 Territories by Rainmaker Content – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION International distributor Rainmaker Content has sold the Television Academy‘s 73rd Emmy Awards to more than 150 territories. New buyers include AMC Networks International for Central Europe, Catchplay Plus for Indonesia and Taiwan, Mediacorp for Singapore, U-Next Co., Ltd for and Japan and Sky Italia for Italy. Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America, German speaking Europe), Extension TV (Series Club) for French speaking Europe, Sky (U.K.), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (Commonwealth of Independent States). Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” in front...
Moviesgoldderby.com

Keith Cunningham interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ production designer

Production designer Keith Cunningham, who has contended five times at the Art Directors Guild Awards for his film work, just earned his first Emmy nomination for the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” He is quick to credit this success to a close collaboration with two fellow Emmy nominees: cinematographer Ben Richardson and costume designer Meghan Kasperlik. “It was all about coming up with the design parameters for these characters, to make each one diverse but make them fit into this world that we were creating. We knew we wanted a real density in the overall world and in each dwelling. We came up with a color palette because we were looking for a structure for these unstructured lives.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Look Inside One of 50 Save Venice Dinners That Happened Last Weekend

In recent New York history, the glitziest gala of the year—excluding Vogue’s own Met gala—was a fundraising event to benefit Save Venice, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural and artistic heritage of Italy’s floating city. (Past years have seen Lauren Santo Domingo chair a sumptuous masquerade ball at the Plaza Hotel, where guests dripped in finery just as gilded at the neobaroque boiserie in the hotel’s ballroom.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy