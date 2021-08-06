Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

By by ricardo alonso-zaldivar associated press
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxonL_0bJomeZR00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's requirement for federal workers to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status is likely to force uncomfortable questions not only at government agencies but at private companies as well.
Right now, there's a lack of clear answers.
Getting the policy right will take time, and vary across government agencies. The same holds for private companies, for which the White House is trying to provide a guide. It's not like there's a cheat sheet. Nothing on this scale has been attempted before in the face of a virus morphing in real-time to become a bigger threat.
"We developed a miracle vaccine in a very short period of time, and there has been a lot hesitancy from the government and from businesses to run with a top-down approach," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at the workforce consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "Now we've reached a point where it's become very clear the individual incentive people have to protect themselves has not been strong enough to protect the country, and we're seeing the government take this first step."
Biden's plan for the federal workforce, announced Thursday, stopped short of a direct order for feds to roll up their sleeves.
Instead, workers will have to attest to whether they're vaccinated. Although employees will not be required to produce a vaccination card, "attest" is a loaded word in the federal workplace, minutely governed by rules and regulations. It implies consequences for providing false or misleading information. How that will be enforced remains unclear, but employees who voluntarily provide valid proof of vaccination will likely settle potential questions upfront.
The unvaccinated will have to put up with regular testing, required masking and social distancing, and they will be barred from official travel. Similar rules will be applied to federal contractors.
Continual testing raises other issues. For most people, health insurance has been paying. But will that continue if someone refuses to be vaccinated and is not eligible for medical or religious exemptions?
Masking has been a perennially touchy subject. But how will agencies enforce a masking policy if not everyone is required to be vaccinated? Will supervisors patrol the cubicles with lists of the unvaccinated?
There are many reasons why translating Biden's order to the workplace may not go smoothly. Government agencies tend to have their own unique cultures, and their missions run the gamut. Doctors at the National Institutes of Health are probably already vaccinated, but some law enforcement agents may be wary of getting a shot not yet fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The largest union representing federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees, already served notice it expects any changes to working conditions will be "properly negotiated with our bargaining units prior to implementation."
As for the Pentagon, it's been ordered to study how and when COVID-19 vaccines will become mandatory for military personnel. Service members are already required to get as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where they are based around the world.
Even as Biden laid out his federal plan, some companies like Google were already ahead, saying they will simply require vaccination. But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business organization, seconded Biden's actions as "prudent steps to protect public health and our economic recovery."
For public or private employees, the first and most important questions revolve around proving their vaccination status and qualifying for exceptions, said Jeff Hyman, a business author and recruitment expert.
"Are they going to take it on faith?" asked Hyman. There is no central database that records vaccinations.
"What is the exceptions policy?" he continued. "There have got to be exceptions for religious and medical reasons, and that asterisk is going to be really important."
But if workers seek a religious exemption, will they have to submit a note from a clergyperson?
The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says an employer must provide "reasonable accommodation" for medical or religious reasons "that does not pose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer's business."
But companies can legally require vaccination as a "condition of employment," the Justice Department said in a recent opinion.
Biden is taking a risk here, said Hyman, but doing nothing in the face of rising cases driven by the aggressive delta variant was not an option.
"This is super-easy to second-guess because you only find out in hindsight if you were right," Hyman said. "We're not going to know for awhile whether this was the optimal decision, but at least he is doing something."
News that the economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic size only underscores the significance of Biden's move. More outbreaks and shutdowns could dampen hiring and production, creating a new political narrative for Republicans trying to regain control of Congress next year.
Then there's the often delicate issue of workplace etiquette. How will unvaccinated employees interact with their peers who have gotten their shots? Will work units have to be split apart?
Challenger, the workforce consultant, said his company has developed a system for everyone to discreetly signal their comfort level with interaction during the workplace reentry. It involves wristbands colored green, yellow and red.
Green means a person is comfortable with things going back to the way they were before. Red signals others to stay 6 feet away. Yellow is an in-between zone, implying some hesitancy about chumminess.
"This is such a novel situation, there are not a lot of best practices for us to follow," he said.

The post Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Ap#The White House#Pentagon#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden's ACA special enrollment period reaches 2.5 million Americans

Just one week after his inauguration, President Joe Biden did what his predecessor would not: he issued an executive order to create a special enrollment period through the Affordable Care Act, citing a need created by the pandemic. Donald Trump was expected to do something similar, but the Republican refused, because he didn't want people turning to "Obamacare" for help during a crisis.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

President Biden missed one thing that electric cars need

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order decreeing that by 2030, half of all cars sold in the United States will run on electricity. The order is an example of the kind of central planning the Soviet Union indulged in with its five-year plans. Taken by itself, Biden’s order will have the same effect as King Canute’s order the tide cease coming in — which is to say, no effect at all.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

Biden supports Pentagon's plan for COVID vaccinations

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) supported the Pentagon's plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for American troops by September 15. "I strongly support Secretary Austin's message to the force today on the Department of Defense's plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Fact-checking claim Biden administration is pushing vaccine passport

Washington (CNN) — Amid confusion over mask mandates, booster shots, and new guidance for those vaccinated, some Republicans have thrown fuel on the fire with false and misleading claims. Last week the Republican National Committee falsely claimed the Surgeon General recommended people wear masks while at home with their kids.
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden, Pentagon mandating COVID vaccines for entire military by Sept. 15

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all military personnel by September 15, official announcements revealed Monday. “I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA licensure), whichever comes first,” Austin said in a military-wide memo released Monday.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

President Biden tells Abbott, others to 'get out of the way' of vaccine push

AUSTIN, Texas - As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Central Texas, people in Austin and Travis County are awaiting new Stage 5 recommendations. However, they will be just that—recommendations—thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask and vaccine mandates, which is coming under new scrutiny from the White House.
U.S. PoliticsWTOP

Biden pushes federal workers — hard — to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s millions of federal workers will be required to verify they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The newly strict guidelines are aimed at boosting sluggish vaccination rates among the...
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

Don't expect DeSantis to join Biden's vaccine push

Hello and welcome to Friday. The challenge — President Joe Biden called on states and local governments to hand out $100 payments to encourage more people to get vaccinated amid the latest surge of Covid-19 cases. Don’t look for Florida to join in. No flash — While Gov. Ron DeSantis...
U.S. Politicsswiowanewssource.com

Biden orders tough new fed. vaccination rules

President Joe Biden announces sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. (July 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
U.S. PoliticsKVIA

Biden calls for $100 vaccine incentives, new rules for fed workers

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is stepping up efforts to get shots in people's arms, including calling on states, territories and local governments to do more to incentivize vaccination by offering $100 to those who get vaccinated and reimbursing small- and medium-sized businesses for offering their employees paid leave to get their family members vaccinated.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
North Denver News

Inside Biden’s Push to Vaccinate Young Americans |

The Biden administration is pushing more young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through social media and with the help of popular celebrities as concerns grow over the risk the virus poses to youth. Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to promote vaccinations to young people through videos...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Lowry: Democrats applaud Biden's unconstitutional act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden’s Center for Disease Control...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy