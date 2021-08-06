Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

“A hybrid structure offers a democratic tool”: Locarno Pro head Markus Duffner on the future of markets

By Martin Blaney
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocarno Pro’s incoming head Markus Duffner talks about assembling a hybrid edition, creating a year-round community and fostering discussion around sustainable production. The Locarno Pro industry programme returns as a hybrid event this year after being forced online in a reduced version in 2020 due to the Covid‑19 pandemic. The 2021 edition reinstates a number of longstanding activities and introduces new initiatives. Notably, there will be an online industry accreditation for professionals unable to attend physically, and a suite of online tools in a dedicated Locarno Pro Reserved Area on the festival website.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Les Films Du Losange#Locarno Pro#Locarno Pro Reserved Area#Mia Market#Heritage Online#Nazzaro#First Look#German#De Noche Los Gatos#Swiss Films#Filipina#Epicmedia Productions#Best Productions#European#Lava Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Interior Design Market Rewriting It's Growth Cycle : Hongtao, Cannon Design, Gold Mantis

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Interior Design examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Interior Design study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Interior Design market report advocates analysis of HBA, Hongtao, Cannon Design, Gold Mantis, HKS, Callison, DB & B, CCD, Stantec, SmithGroupJJR, HOK, Perkins Eastman, Leo A Daly, Ruihe Decoration, Areen Design Services, AECOM Technology, NBBJ, Dong Yi Ri Sheng, Gensler, Wilson Associates, SOM, M Moser Associates, IA Interior Architects, YASHA, Nelson, Perkins+Will, CHINA DECOR, YENOVA, Longfa & Jacobs.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bakery Premixes Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Allied Mills, Enhance Proteins, Echema Technologies, Lesaffre

The Latest released survey report on Global Bakery Premixes Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Bakery Premixes manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Enhance Proteins, Echema Technologies, Lesaffre, Puratos, Malindra Group, WATSON, Karl Fazer, Allied Mills, Swiss Bake Ingredients & Archer Daniels Midland Company.
MoviesScreendaily

Toronto selects eight titles for Platform programme, Riz Ahmed to head jury

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has selected eight features for its Platform section, for which UK actor and filmmaker Riz Ahmed will head the jury. The Platform selection includes Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s Earwig, produced by France’s Petit Film, Belgium’s Frakas Productions and the UK’s Anti-Worlds, with backing from Film4 and the BFI.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Automotive Inbound Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, BLG Logistics

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Inbound Logistics Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Inbound Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MoviesScreendaily

Busan selects 26 titles for Asian Project Market 2021

South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has confirmed a 26-title line-up for the 2021 Asian Project Market (APM). Projects at the APM include Siren Vanishes, directed by Harumoto Yojiro, whose feature A Balance won the New Currents Award at BIFF last year before going on to the Berlinale this year.
Public HealthSFGate

Locarno's Alliance 4 Development Program Looks to Co-Production's Future Post-COVID

At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back stronger than ever.
MoviesScreendaily

Locarno 2021: the eight projects selected for the Open Doors Hub co-pro platform

The Open Doors Hub co-production platform showcases eight projects from Southeast Asian and Mongolian talent nurtured by Locarno. Screen profiles the selection at this year’s festival, which runs August 4-14 9 Temples To Heaven (Thai) Dir. Sompot Chidgasornpongse. Prod co. Kick The Machine Films. Based on his personal experiences, Thai...
Industrybostonnews.net

Wind Tower Market Likely To Boost Future Growth by Vestas, Enercon, Trinity Structural Towers

The latest published document on Global Wind Tower market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Wind Tower investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Wind Tower M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are DONGKUK S&C, KGW, Enercon, Trinity Structural Towers, Marmen Industries, CS Wind, Valmont, Vestas, Win & P & Broadwind etc.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Binance Pulls Futures And Derivatives Offerings From European Market

Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it is winding down its futures and derivatives products offerings across the European region. The shutdown will kick off in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, with users in those countries now unable to open new futures or derivatives products accounts. From an as-yet-unannounced future date, active traders will have 90 days to close their open positions.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Model Based Testing Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Seapine Software, Smartesoft, Broadcom

The latest study released on the Global Model Based Testing Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Model Based Testing Tools Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
Industry985theriver.com

EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a...
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Equipment Calibration Management System Market Future Prospects 2026 | Fluke Calibration, Beamex, Prime Technologies

The latest independent research document on Equipment Calibration Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Equipment Calibration Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Equipment Calibration Management System market report advocates analysis of CyberMetrics Corporation, Fluke Calibration, Beamex, Prime Technologies, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, Quality Software Concepts, PQ Systems, Ape Software, Isolocity, QUBYX, Quality America, Qualityze.
MoviesScreendaily

Venice removes quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated UK attendees

In a boost for UK industry professionals and talent, the Venice Film Festival has removed the quarantine requirement for UK visitors attending who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Those travelling to the festival ”for working reasons” can stay longer than the standard five-day period for UK travellers...
Businessmartechseries.com

Doceree Accelerates Global Growth with Entry into European Market, Taps PulsePoint’s Exec as President to Lead the Region

With the expansion, the company has entered its third global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom. Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced the company’s latest global expansion with the establishment of European headquarters in the United Kingdom. In addition, Doceree has appointed Gareth Shaw as President, UK and Europe, to lead the company’s entry into its third market.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes Camera d’Or winner ‘Murina’ secures UK-Ireland distributor (exclusive)

Modern Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Camera d’Or-winning Murina from The Match Factory. The distributor is planning for a theatrical release in spring 2022, followed by a rollout across Modern’s virtual cinema platform Modern On Demand. Murina played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes last month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy