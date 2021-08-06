“A hybrid structure offers a democratic tool”: Locarno Pro head Markus Duffner on the future of markets
Locarno Pro’s incoming head Markus Duffner talks about assembling a hybrid edition, creating a year-round community and fostering discussion around sustainable production. The Locarno Pro industry programme returns as a hybrid event this year after being forced online in a reduced version in 2020 due to the Covid‑19 pandemic. The 2021 edition reinstates a number of longstanding activities and introduces new initiatives. Notably, there will be an online industry accreditation for professionals unable to attend physically, and a suite of online tools in a dedicated Locarno Pro Reserved Area on the festival website.www.screendaily.com
