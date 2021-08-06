Cancel
Morgantown, WV

WVU Aims To Reach 80% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate By Sept. 1

By The Associated Press
The West Virginia Daily News
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is asking its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated for the coronavirus as it tries to keep pace with the rest of the state.
The university will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for unvaccinated individuals if WVU does not reach an 80% rate of full vaccinations for its employees and students by Sept. 1. Those measures include increased testing frequency and penalties for failure to comply with COVID-19 related requirements, WVU said Tuesday in a statement.
Vaccinations are not required but are strongly encouraged for WVU students and employees.
The statement said 59% of WVU faculty and staff and 60% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated. WVU said 59% of its employees and 34% of students on the Beckley campus are fully vaccinated, compared to 28% of workers and 26% of students on the Keyser campus.
About 57% of state residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to health figures.
Students and employees who have verified they’ve been vaccinated will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the semester’s start.
WVU previously announced plans to full open its campuses this fall.

