Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here are 5 reasons why you should worry about the 2021 Giants

By Joe Giglio
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No, not panic. That would be over the top. But it’s not crazy to have concerns about the 2021 Giants as we countdown the days until Week 1. Sign up for Giants Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. Here’s what’s stopping me...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
141K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: HC Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, CB Sam Beal, LB Oshane Ximines

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.
NFLchatsports.com

Saquon Barkley owns intriguing Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, National Football League Comeback Player of the Year Award, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Carson Wentz, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa. We don’t know when Saquon Barkley will be on the field for a Giants regular-season matchup. The starting running back tore his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Speculation

Where will Deshaun Watson play football in 2021 (if at all)?. The Houston Texans quarterback remains with the team that drafted him – for now, anyway. Trade rumors have been swirling for Watson for months. However, due to his legal situation – Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct – the quarterback has stayed put.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Cowboys Are Saying About Dak Prescott’s Shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with brutal injury luck in 2020, with the most significant injury coming to superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s recovered from his ankle injury, but now a shoulder issue has him sitting back out for the time being. We didn’t see Prescott in the Hall of...
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy