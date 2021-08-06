Cancel
Right To Repair Mandate From Biden Could Help Farmers Fix Their Own Equipment

krcu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the mounting battle between manufacturers trying to protect their technology from intellectual theft and customers who want more freedom to fix things when that technology breaks down, the Biden administration has won some gratitude in farm country. Early last month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order telling the...

www.krcu.org

