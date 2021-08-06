Grime Video Review – Beautifully Punishing

This summer may be hot vaxxed summer, but for some of us, it's also hot video game art direction summer, or hot game animation summer, or something; stay tuned on the branding. For those who don't know, I’m not only a hot vaxxed gaming, tech, and hot sauce nerd, but I dabble in motion design and animation here at the 'Squire (no one calls it that), so it stands to reason I’m also a massive art and animation nerd. This summer, I'm thrilled to say we're seeing an onslaught of truly beautiful video game titles. I'm not talking sprawling landscapes with lens flares and water reflections as seen in Ghost of Tsushima or Forza. I’m talking about artistry on a different level, the type of creativity that requires not just figuring out how to replicate a landscape, but also how to abstract it with a visual style that can only be achieved by its creator. And as with a museum exhibit or a critically acclaimed film, video game players should be paying attention to this downright staggering animation to broaden their artistic horizons and dredge up some deep emotions—and so I don't have to wait as long to matchmake in the multiplayer.