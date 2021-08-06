Cancel
Grime Video Review – Beautifully Punishing

By COG Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe souls-like genre is synonymous with exploration and a high level of difficulty. Although many titles have implemented elements from Miyazaki’s classic, only a few have been successful. Looking to join the elite collection of games is Grime, a punishing but beautiful side-scrolling RPG, but can it avoid the pitfalls that have engulfed others?

