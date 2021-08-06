Cancel
Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’ review: rapper embraces his status as a genre great

By Will Lavin
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNas is living his best life right now. The Queensbridge rapper’s trademark shy smirk has been recently replaced with a gleaming smile that has appeared more and more across his social media channels, his visibility at an all-time high. Recent pictures of him decked out in a luxurious silk short set, standing on the lawn of a lavish chateau, cigar in hand, toasting to the good life, oozes newfound contentment. This coincides with a fresh burst of creativity, resulting in the release of ‘King’s Disease II’, a sequel to last year’s highly acclaimed ‘King’s Disease’, which bagged the rapper his first-ever Grammy (for Best Rap Album).

