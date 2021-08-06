Locarno’s Open Doors head Sophie Bourdon evaluates the end of the Southeast Asia cycle
Locarno’s Open Doors bids farewell to Southeast Asia and Mongolia this year, but pledges to stay connected with the region. The 19th edition of Locarno’s Open Doors platform (August 6-10) wraps its three-year cycle devoted to the Southeast Asia territories of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as Mongolia in East Asia, this August.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0