Chlorine shortage still affecting Hood County

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a shortage of 911 dispatchers, but this issue is bigger than the local dispatch center, according to our news partner KETK. “We’re seeing a short decline nationwide of good qualified candidates putting in for these kind of positions,” Sergeant Larry Christian said. Christian said it’s been difficult trying find new employees. Most of the workers are in training and can’t help carry the work load. Christian hopes when they get up to date, they can help fill the gap. “We’re handling it and we’re going to be okay,” Christian said.