Hood County, TX

Chlorine shortage still affecting Hood County

By ASHLEY INGE Staff Writer
Hood County News
 5 days ago

For more than a year now, pool companies and pool owners have been impacted by a nationwide chlorine shortage — and there doesn’t appear to be an end date in sight. COVID-19 was the first contributor to the shortage last summer, as many individuals were stuck at home because of the social distancing guidelines. To combat the boredom, pools and hot tubs were installed at many residences to help make quarantine and the next several months bearable.

