Jose Andino Joins ABC News in Key Senior Role

There will be a surprising new face waiting to greet viewers at “CBS This Morning.”. Nate Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver and current CBS Sports football analyst, is joining the program, according to three people familiar with the matter. These people said Burleson is seen as a potential successor to some of the current anchors at the show, and the move will break up the current group of co-anchors: Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. Mason, a veteran CBS News correspondent who has filled many roles, including as interim anchor of “CBS Evening News,” is expected to depart and take on a new role as a cultural correspondent. King, who has been with “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and has stood at the center of the show since it was revamped following the departure of Charlie Rose, has a contract that ends next year.