Jose Andino Joins ABC News in Key Senior Role

By Brian Steinberg
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Andino, a senior executive at CBS News, has joined ABC News as its vice president of process management, one of the first major hires by Kim Godwin, the Walt Disney unit’s new president. Godwin announced the hire at her Friday-morning editorial meeting, according to two people familiar with the...

