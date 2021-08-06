Get Growing with an Urban Garden

AL has a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources with studies in Botany and Zoology. Mesophytes (Greek: mésos = middle, phuton = plant) are a large group of terrestrial or land plants which are suited to moderate climatic conditions that are neither too wet nor dry. Basically, if a plant is not adapted to survive extremely wet regions (Hydrophytes) or dry regions (Xerophytes) then it is most likely a mesophyte. This is why they are called the middle plants, they lie between xerophytes and hydrophytes, two plant groups adapted to opposite extreme climatic conditions or regions. The large group of mesophytes includes common trees, shrubs, herbs, crops, grasses, and most flowering plants. This also makes mesophytes the most common plant type around the world and are found in most flower gardens.