The best air purifiers money can buy all have one problem in common: they’re not very chic. The bulky metal boxes soak up a ton of floor space, not to mention visual real estate. And if you live in a small space, sacrificing a precious corner that would otherwise go to a leafy houseplant or an armchair to the robot-looking cleaners is a bummer. So, leave it to IKEA to come up with a solution for tiny apartments. This week, the Swedish retailer launched Starkvind. The product comes in two forms, and the one we have our eye on is the version that pulls double-duty as both air purifier and side table.