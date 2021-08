To be honest, I am a bit giddy about the Olympics. It is fun to watch the events, to learn about different sports, to see contestants from all over the world compete and excel and to find moments of true glory. I love the games, the stories and the athletes. There is something deeply profound to me in the quest for excellence displayed in the beautiful diversity of God’s people. Occasionally, you have good surprises like the swimmer from Tunisia who won gold in the 400-meter freestyle. He was not on anyone’s radar. It was a joy to see him so excited.