NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, today announced the results of this year's Back-to-School Survey, revealing that parents' top concerns for their children as they head into the 2021-2022 year are their kids' social skills and friendships (45%), along with their attention spans and ability to stay engaged (45%), followed by mental health (43%) and motivation to do well (41%). Although 95% of parents (95%) reported facing challenges during the 2020-2021 school year, 3 in 4 were ultimately satisfied with how schools handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The September issue of PARENTS includes findings and analysis of this study, providing insights on learning amid a pandemic and excitement for the coming back-to-school season.