This Date in Baseball

Three former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, plus we have a transaction of note, that involved a future Hall of Fame manager and a special pitching performance. On this date in 1919, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded outfielder Casey Stengel to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for utility fielder Possum Whitted. Stengel was not popular in Pittsburgh. His high salary demands and crazy antics didn’t get him on the good side of Pirates owner Barney Dreyfuss. He was a good player though, hitting .280 with 55 RBIs and 51 walks in his 128 games with the Pirates. Whitted was 29 years old, playing in his eighth season in the majors, batting .249 with 32 runs scored and 32 RBIs at the time of the deal. He had played every position in the majors at some point, except catcher and pitcher. Whitted hit .389 in 35 games after the trade, then spent the next two years as a solid regular in the Pirates lineup, before they sold him to Brooklyn during the spring of 1922. He batted .286 with a .733 OPS and 158 RBIs in 277 games with Pittsburgh. Stengel refused to report to Philadelphia after the deal, demanding a salary raise, which was actually a somewhat common occurrence during his career. He sat out the rest of 1919, then reported to the team in 1920 and hit .294 in 153 games before being dealt to the New York Giants during the 1921 season. Stengel hit .368 in limited time in 1922, then batted .339 in 79 games the next year.