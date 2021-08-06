Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

This Date in Baseball

Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

1907 — Walter Johnson won the first of his 417 victories, leading the Washington Senators past the Cleveland Indians 7-2. 1922 — Ken Williams of the St. Louis Browns hit two home runs in the sixth inning of rout over the Washington Senators. 1923 — Cleveland’s Frank Bower went 6-for-6...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Wade Boggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#Baseball Players#The Washington Senators#The St Louis Browns#International League#The New York Mets#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago Cubs#The Miami Marlins#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

John Smoltz’s Net Worth: How “Smoltzie” Cashed In On His Arm

Legendary Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz is one of the best baseball players of his era, having dominated in MLB for an astounding 21 seasons. After more than two decades toeing the rubber, Smoltz retired in 2009 at the age of 42. Smoltz has stayed around baseball since retiring, however....
Baseballwsiu.org

Reading Baseball: What's in a Baseball Nickname?

Tonight (July 30), the St. Louis Cardinals in-stadium promotion for their game with Minnesota is Adult Mystery Alumni Nickname Jersey, where the first 30,000 fans 16 and older receive a jersey featuring the nickname of a former player. In this edition of Reading Baseball, Pete Peterson looks back the often...
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
Iowa City, IAkilj.com

Prep Baseball: Baseball Season Comes to a Close

Iowa City — The Iowa High School baseball season come to a head Saturday when the Class 3A and 4A state champions were crowned at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Here’s a full look at the scoreboard from Saturday. Class 3A State Championship. Marion 7, Wahlert Catholic 6. Class...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets: Lindor performing baseball activities, still unsure about return date

The sliding New York Mets sure could use their best position player, Francisco Lindor, back in the lineup as soon as possible. He has been out for a few weeks now since suffering a grade 2 oblique strain, an injury that needs to heal properly, otherwise the player can easily re-aggravate it.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 8/9/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBFanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Michael Chavis Should be in the Majors

Off to a strong start with Triple-A Indianapolis the newly acquired Michael Chavis should be at the Major League level with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Minutes before the MLB trade deadline on July 30 the Pittsburgh Pirates swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In this trade the Pirates sent struggling left-handed reliever Austin Davis to the Red Sox in exchange for a former first-round pick. This former first-round pick was the right-handed hitting Michael Chavis.
MLBFanSided

Houston Astros induct 6 new members to club’s Hall of Fame

The Astros inducted six former employees into their Hall of Fame on Saturday, here they are:. During FanFest in January of 2020, the Houston Astros announced the six newest inductees to the Astros Hall of Fame. The class features Lance Berkman, Cesar Cedeno, Billy Wagner, Bob Watson, Roy Hofheinz and Roy Oswalt.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting Guide for August 9th: Can the Brewers Bullpen Hold a Lead?

After an exciting weekend of baseball featuring cross-town rivalries, important divisional matchups, and a number of extra-inning games, we’re left with a pitiful five-game slate to kick off the week. Today’s games are clustered in the mid-west, meaning four of the six games start around 8 pm ET. The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds have an early 6 pm start, and the San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins in the line west coast game.
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez has the makings of a future closer

This upcoming Friday will mark two weeks since this year’s MLB trade deadline. As we all know, for the Chicago Cubs, this deadline was eventful, to say the least, as the North Siders sent several of their best and most notable players packing. Beloved fan-favorites Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo found themselves headed to the Big Apple in deals with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, respectively. In addition, jack-of-all trades and former MVP Kris Bryant, who had been at the center of this season’s swirling trade rumors, found himself suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.
MLBSacramento Bee

Phillies catcher Realmuto leaves after foul tip to mask

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he took a foul tip to his mask Wednesday night. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: August 9th, A Hall of Famer Traded and the Candy Man’s No-No

Three former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, plus we have a transaction of note, that involved a future Hall of Fame manager and a special pitching performance. On this date in 1919, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded outfielder Casey Stengel to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for utility fielder Possum Whitted. Stengel was not popular in Pittsburgh. His high salary demands and crazy antics didn’t get him on the good side of Pirates owner Barney Dreyfuss. He was a good player though, hitting .280 with 55 RBIs and 51 walks in his 128 games with the Pirates. Whitted was 29 years old, playing in his eighth season in the majors, batting .249 with 32 runs scored and 32 RBIs at the time of the deal. He had played every position in the majors at some point, except catcher and pitcher. Whitted hit .389 in 35 games after the trade, then spent the next two years as a solid regular in the Pirates lineup, before they sold him to Brooklyn during the spring of 1922. He batted .286 with a .733 OPS and 158 RBIs in 277 games with Pittsburgh. Stengel refused to report to Philadelphia after the deal, demanding a salary raise, which was actually a somewhat common occurrence during his career. He sat out the rest of 1919, then reported to the team in 1920 and hit .294 in 153 games before being dealt to the New York Giants during the 1921 season. Stengel hit .368 in limited time in 1922, then batted .339 in 79 games the next year.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 8/10/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBSacramento Bee

Angels GM reiterates no plans to shut down Trout for year

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian reiterated Wednesday that there aren't any plans to shut down star outfielder Mike Trout for the rest of the season. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks, but Trout has been out of the lineup for 12 weeks since sustaining the injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy