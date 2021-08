The Olympics were still in full swing when a maintenance worker in Tokyo found a trash bin full of Mexican softball uniforms. By the time the discovery was made the athletes who had worn those uniforms had returned home, without a medal and without anything else of importance. A few of the players offered lame apologies for discarding their uniforms but, really, who could blame them after the fiasco they experienced? Perhaps the Games organizers were the ones who should have apologized for the way they treated — or mistreated — the softball event.