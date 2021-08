In his days as an action hero on the movie screen, Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn’t known for his fine words of wisdom but older age has refined the star’s vocabulary and he’s become one of the sagest voices on the planet during the pandemic. Right from the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the 74-year-old has been encouraging others to follow the rules and stop the spread of the deadly disease. To his credit, Schwarzenegger has carried on this advice on the topic of vaccines and done so in a way that should immediately discredit any anti-vaxxers’ or conspiracy theorists’ attempt...