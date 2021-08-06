Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russian court hands Navalny's brother suspended sentence

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — A Russian court gave the brother of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence Friday on charges of calling for street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to breach sanitary rules and gave him a one-year suspended...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Lyubov Sobol
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Russian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
Politicsaudacy.com

Kremlin critic Navalny slapped with new criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, part of a government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of Russia's upcoming parliamentary election. Russia's Investigative Committee said Wednesday it has charged Navalny with creating a non-profit organization that...
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Navalny facing new charges in Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is facing new criminal charges in connection with his foundation. The Investigative Committee of Russia announced that he is charged with establishing a noncommercial organization that “infringes on people’s rights." The committee alleged Navalny’s foundation, which he has managed with others since 2011, induced citizens...
ImmigrationWRAL

Germany, Netherlands suspend deportations to Afghanistan

BERLIN — Germany and the Netherlands have suspended any deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make sweeping gains in the Central Asian country. Almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany, many of them failed asylum-seekers, are currently required to leave the country. Germany's interior...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Russia Opens New Criminal Case Against Top Navalny Allies

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against the two closest allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest in a series of moves to stifle his already embattled team. The Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a probe against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, accusing...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Russian Opposition Politician Shlosberg Barred From Duma Election

Russian opposition politician Lev Shlosberg of the Yabloko party says he has been barred from seeking election to the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, next month. The Moscow City Court cancelled Shlosberg's registration after a member of the Green party filed a lawsuit against him, he wrote on Telegram on August 9.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia investigates Alexei Navalni’s allies for raising funds for “extremist” organizations

Russia on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation against two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalni, for raising funds for organizations that Moscow has declared “extremists”, the Russian Investigation Committee has reported. The case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, in addition to other people, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. This summer, a Russian court called Navalni’s political movement an extremist amid an opposition offensive. The regulations, which effectively came into force last week, prohibit financial donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and political movements linked to the imprisoned dissident. Volkov and Zhdanov declared the continuation of the illegal activity [de las organizaciones declaradas extremistas] and they organized a fundraiser, “says the note.
Foreign Policynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chinese court hands 11-year sentence to Canadian businessman

Beijing — A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. Michael Spavor is one of several detained Canadians in China whose cases are thought to be tied to Ottawa's arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer. China has rejected the connections. Spavor was found guilty...
Politicsdallassun.com

Russia Hands U.S. Investor Calvey 5 1/2-Year Suspended Sentence

A Moscow court has given U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence, a day after finding him and six co-defendants guilty of embezzlement in a high-profile case followed closely by the international business community. Even though he will not spend time in prison, Calvey said after the verdict...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Close Ally of Kremlin Critic Navalny Leaves Russia Amid Crackdown - Media

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia days after being sentenced to parole-like restrictions amid a crackdown on the opposition, Russia's RT and REN TV channels cited sources as saying on Sunday. Sobol could not be reached for comment. Her allies...
Europehawaiitelegraph.com

Navalny, Wife Describe Extended Visit At Russian Prison Facility

The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has completed a so-called 'long visit' with her husband six months into his most recent imprisonment. Such visits can last up to three days at a special prison facility under the Russian penitentiary system and all inmates are eligible from six months into serving their sentence.
EuropeRebel Yell

Russia | Alexei Navalny’s brother sentenced to one year in prison

(Moscow) A Russian court on Friday sentenced the brother of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny to a one-year suspended sentence for his alleged role in organizing protests despite the pandemic. Oleg Navalny, 38, was accused, like several other opposition activists, of calling on Russians to demonstrate for Alexei Navalny, who was...
SocietyRebel Yell

Navalny organizations officially banned in Russia

(Moscow) The organizations of the imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny, labeled “extremists” by Russian courts in June, were officially added to the list of organizations banned in Russia on Friday. According to this list, published on Friday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) of...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Navalny's Allies Say Russia Not Able to Track New Form of Donations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny introduced on Thursday a new way to accept online donations from Russia, using U.S. payments processor Stripe, so that authorities could not track and punish their supporters. The announcement came via multiple social media accounts of Navalny's team, which is...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russian opposition activist to run for parliament from jail

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov has registered as a candidate for next month's parliamentary election, his team said on Thursday, even though multiple other Kremlin critics have been disqualified. The former head of Open Russia, a now defunct group linked to exiled former oil...
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

Navalny ally sentenced to 18 months of restricted freedom over protests

A Moscow court sentenced a Russian opposition leader Tuesday to 18 months of restricted freedom over her role in organizing last winter's mass pro-Alexey Navalny protests, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Lyubov Sobol's sentencing is part of a wider crackdown by the Russian government on Navalny's allies, several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy