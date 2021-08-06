How Madden 22 video game rated Toledo-area NFL players
DB Micah Hyde (Fostoria), Buffalo Bills: 88 overall. Micah Hyde, a safety for the Bills, enters this season after signing a two-year extension with Buffalo in the offseason. His highest grade was awareness at 91, and received an 89 in speed and acceleration. Hyde accumulated 509 tackles, 13 for loss, in his eight NFL seasons and earned Pro Bowl nominations in 2017. Hyde has the seventh highest rating among free safeties. Devin McCourty (New England) led the way with an overall score of 92.www.toledoblade.com
Comments / 0