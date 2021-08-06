Dallas-Fort Worth leads Texas in new home sales in last decade, prices double
Almost one in three homes sold in Texas in the last decade were sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, dominating the state.www.bizjournals.com
Almost one in three homes sold in Texas in the last decade were sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, dominating the state.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
Comments / 0