Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Saint Louis, IL

Officials: 5 children home alone die in East St. Louis fire

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire early Friday at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois, officials said. Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis before 3 a.m. and reported finding...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
State
Illinois State
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
East Saint Louis, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WGN TV

Third death in wrong-way highway crash in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — A third person has died as a result of a wrong-way highway crash in Dodge County last weekend, according to sheriff’s officials. According to authorities, 87-year-old Frederick Schultz, of Columbus, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 151 in the town of Beaver Saturday afternoon.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

16-year-old killed, another wounded in Englewood double shooting

CHICAGO — One teenager was killed and another wounded following a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of S. Carpenter following reports of a shooting. According to police, two 16-year-olds were inside a home when a vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened gunfire.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Accused cop killer’s mother arrested Tuesday morning at Christ Hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The mother of the two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French is now also in police custody. The woman, later identified as Evalena Flores, of Chicago, caused a disturbance at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn around 10 a.m. Tuesday when she was refused access to her son, Emonte, who is hospitalized but in police custody.
Cicero, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Police, family looking for missing 4-year-old boy believed to be taken by non-custodial mother in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. — Family and police are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy believed to taken by his non-custodial mother and her boyfriend. Jacoby Hart was last seen Saturday by his grandmother in the 4800 block of West 22nd Place in Cicero. Police believe Hart’s non-custodial mother, Abigail Laguna took Hart from her mother’s house at around 6 p.m. Her mother was babysitting the boy.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Days after fatal Chicago officer shooting, emotions still raw

CHICAGO — A vigil in memory of slain Chicago police officer Ella French and her wounded partner is set to be held Wednesday night at Morgan Park on the South Side. The Chicago Police Department chaplain and Phil Cline, the former superintendent now in charge of the Police Memorial Foundation, are expected to speak.
Cook County, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm warning for Du Page and NW Cook counties until 10:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winfield, or over Wheaton, moving east at 25 mph. DuPage Airport gusted to 56 mph at 930 PM CDT. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge, Addison, Glendale Heights, Elk Grove Village and St. Charles.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago police union warn of GoFundMe scams in honor of fallen officer

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police is asking residents to be wary of GoFundMe scams in honor of slain officer Ella French. In a message posted to their Facebook page, the FOP said a few GoFundMe scams are circulating. The police union asks anyone interested in donating to visit chicagofop.org to donate to the “Help a Hero’ campaign.
Indiana StatePosted by
WGN TV

Most storms have moved to the east of the Chicago Metro area and Severe thunderstorm Watch #420 and its associated warnings have now expired or been canceled. However, Kankakee County and the northwest Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper remain in an active Severe Thunderstorm Watch #421; valid until 2am CDT.

Severe thunderstorms developed in central Iowa early on an oppressively hot and humid August afternoon and swept east across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois and are now moving east across Indiana and Michigan. All severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Chicago Metro area have expired or been canceled, through active...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Inverness man expected to plead guilty in Capitol attack

A Northwest suburban man is expected to plead guilty for his role in January’s capitol insurrection. Court records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times reveal a plea agreement hearing for Brad Rukstales, of Inverness, is scheduled for Wednesday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chicago area residents arrested, lose jobs after riots at U.S. Capitol.
Cook County, ILPosted by
WGN TV

More than 175K ComEd customers without power as storms roll

CHICAGO — More than 175,000 ComEd customers are without power as storms rage through the Chicago region Tuesday night. As of 10 p.m., the power company reports more than 2,000 active outages, affecting nearly 184,000 customers. More than 69,000 customers are in the dark in Cook County. In addition, more...
Berwyn, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Berwyn police investigating double fatal shooting

BERWYN, Ill. – Two people are dead following a Sunday night shooting in Berwyn. Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Highland Ave., following reports of a man shot/possibly bleeding. Responding officers found two men shot. According to police, both died from their injuries. Anyone with information...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago dispatcher praised for handling of fatal officer shooting

CHICAGO — A 911 dispatcher working the night Chicago police officer Ella French was fatally shot is receiving praise for his quick thinking that likely saved her partner’s life. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Supt. David Brown on Monday thanked Keith Thorton Jr. for his efforts. The gesture comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy